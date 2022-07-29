Just In
- 3 hrs ago Monthly Horoscope August 2022: Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Top 10 Rakhis That Are A Perfect Blend Of Tradition As Well As Fashion Statement
- 4 hrs ago Why Do Empaths Have A Greater Risk Of Adrenal Fatigue?
- 4 hrs ago Vogue Cover: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Wife Olena Zelenska's 'War' Photoshoot Criticised
Don't Miss
- News Over 47,000 POCSO cases were registered in 2020: Govt in LS
- Finance Today’s Gold Price Delhi: Gold Price Gains, Big Rise in Silver
- Movies Fahmaan Khan Slams Fans Who Spread Negativity; Warns He'd Report & Get Their Social Media Handles Deleted
- Travel Ordesa: A Wild and Dramatic Mountain Chain in Spain
- Automobiles JK Tyre Unveils New Range Of EV-Specific Smart Radial Tyres
- Sports India Women vs Australia Women, Highlights: Aussies edge out India by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games 2022
- Education HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2022 Declared: Here Is How To Check At hscap.kerala.gov.in
- Technology Global Smartphone Sales Declined YoY In Q2 2022; Samsung Maintains Top Position
Marijuana May Become A Cure For Alzheimer's, Study
Cannabis research provides medical solutions for a wide range of diseases, and study findings have revealed that marijuana may be the key to curing the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's disease [1].
Marijuana And Alzheimer's Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to perform simple tasks. In most cases, those with the late-onset type of the disease experience symptoms in their mid-60s. Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease. The symptoms can, however, be temporarily alleviated with certain medicines [2].
How does marijuana affect the brain?
Cannabis contains compounds that alter the brain as well as the body. Cannabis affects cannabinoid receptors in the brain that control learning, memory, appetite, coordination, and pleasure. By stimulating those receptors, marijuana affects your mind [3].
So, how is it beneficial for Alzheimer's?
The accumulation of proteins on neurons may play a role in the development of Alzheimer's disease. Beta-amyloid is one of these proteins that can accumulate in the brain as we age. According to the study findings, marijuana may be able to cure Alzheimer's disease.
According to researchers at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in La Jolla, intracellular beta-amyloid initiates a toxic inflammatory response that results in cell death. Both psychoactive and non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as THC, which get you high, stimulate the removal of beta-amyloid, inhibit inflammation, and protect the body [4][5].
The accumulation of intracellular beta-amyloid proteins causes an inflammatory response within nerve cells. The accumulation of proteins in nerve cells leads to early-onset Alzheimer's disease. This disease can be cured by stimulating the brain's cannabinoid receptors.
"Cell death can only be completely prevented by 5-LOX inhibitors, cannabinoids, and caspase inhibitors. However, once the cell death process is underway, death can be reduced by some prostaglandins," the researchers said.
Other studies on cannabis and Alzheimer's:
- Some clinical trials have shown that cannabis can help manage behavioural symptoms associated with dementia, including agitation and aggression [6][7].
- Several studies have examined the effects of cannabinoids (including THC and synthetic nabilone) on behavioural symptoms, but further research is needed [8][9].
- Alzheimer Society Research Program has funded research on how endocannabinoids affect mood and anxiety in dementia and how synthetic cannabinoid nabilone can reduce agitation in Alzheimer's patients [10].
On A Final Note...
Research on the effects of cannabis is ongoing, but there is currently no evidence that cannabis is useful for the treatment or prevention of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, reducing Alzheimer's agitation is still far from establishing that THC can slow and even reverse cognitive decline. However, researchers are optimistic that the benefits will also be extended to memory restoration.
Some evidence suggests that long-term use of cannabis may be harmful and result in memory impairment.
- wellnessHow Marijuana Or Pot Affects Your Body And Mind
- wellnessMarijuana May Not Be Effective In Treating Mental Health Problems, New Study Explains Why
- body care7 Wonderful Beauty Benefits Of Marijuana For Skin And Hair
- wellness10 Amazing Health Benefits Of Marijuana
- disorders cureCannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
- wellnessMarijuana May Up Psychosis Risk In teenagers And Young Adults
- wellnessThis Ingredient Helps Cut Seizures In Rare Epilepsy Disorder
- wellnessSecondhand Weed Smoke Dangerous For Blood Vessels - Warns Study
- wellnessMarijuana Quashes Brain's Response To Reward Over Time
- thoughtMarijuana And Spirituality. What Is The Connection?
- insyncA Smoking Pot To Scintillate Kevin Smithâ€™s Creative Side!
- healthAlzheimer's Month: MTV 'Memory Karaoke’ In A Bid To Empower Persons With Early Alzheimer's Disease