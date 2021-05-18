Long Work Hours Increasing Deaths From Heart Disease, Pandemic Work From Home Could Worsen It

Why Does Long Working Hours Increase Risk Of Heart Disease And Stroke?

Several studies, prior to the current findings, have pointed out that people who work long working hours are likely to have poorer mental health and lower-quality sleep [3]. It has also been shown to increase the likelihood of smoking, excessive drinking, and weight gain.

The study findings show that working long hours is responsible for about one-third of the total estimated work-related burden of disease, making it one of the most severe risk factors with the largest occupational disease burden.

What Is Happy Hypoxia? How To Detect It? Step By Step Process To Use Pulse Oximeter

Working 55 or more hours per week is associated with an estimated 35 per cent higher risk of a stroke and a 17 per cent higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease than working 35-40 hours a week.

The common trigger factors of heart disease and stroke are high blood pressure, high LDL (bad) cholesterol, diabetes, and smoking are key risk factors for heart disease and stroke, overweight and obesity, prediabetes, unhealthy diet, and not getting enough physical activity [4].

So how does this relate to long working hours?

Work stressors, such as job strain and long working hours, are associated with a moderately elevated risk of incident coronary heart disease and stroke.

Constant stress has been linked to higher activity in an area of the brain linked to processing emotions and an increased likelihood of developing heart and circulatory disease [5].

Who is at the risk of work-related heart health issues?