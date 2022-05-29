Is It Safe To Get A Tattoo While On Periods? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Individuals and groups continue to use tattoos as a means of self-expression and self-distinction. In addition, tattoos help others identify their causes, beliefs, and traditions. No matter how large or small the design is, getting a tattoo remains a popular choice for many people. They're a symbol of individuality and freedom.

Today, we will look into whether it is safe to get a tattoo while on periods.

Is Getting a Tattoo While on Your Period Safe?

In a nutshell, a period does not affect a tattoo, and a tattoo does not affect your period. If you can avoid scheduling a tattoo session during that week, you should do so for two reasons [1]:

Increased sensitivity during your period

It may cause a conflict with pain medication used to treat menstrual cramps

Pain tolerance during period

It is common during your period to have a heightened sensation threshold and to have more swelling throughout your body, which can contribute to an increased level of pain during something like getting a tattoo [2][3].

Getting a tattoo may add to your discomfort if you are already cramping and uncomfortable. Moreover, be mindful of the area of your body you wish to tattoo - if it is particularly sensitive, you likely do not wish to experience added pain as a result of inflammation.

How medications and herbal supplements affect tattoos

Despite the fact that your period will not directly affect your tattoo, supplements or medications that you may be taking to suppress the discomfort of period cramps may have an impact on it. Over-the-counter pain medications, such as Ibuprofen can thin your blood and interfere with your ability to clot, which could result in additional bleeding [4][5].

Take caution if you take herbal supplements, such as ginkgo biloba, ginger, or garlic, as these can also reduce clotting, and should be avoided during the tattooing process.

Aside from that, alcohol can thin your blood, so that is another item you need to avoid right before or after getting a tattoo [6].

On A Final Note...

Be aware of any blood-thinning medications you are taking and confirm with your doctor whether you should cease taking certain medications in advance of your tattoo appointment.

