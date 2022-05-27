Just In
- 36 min ago Shani Jayanti 2022: Donate These Things To Lord Shani According To Your Zodiac Sign
- 49 min ago Monkeypox Myths: Know The Truth Behind These 7 ‘Claims’
- 2 hrs ago What Is Couvade Syndrome Among Expectant Fathers? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 27 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- Finance Buying Seen In Info Stocks; Nifty IT Rebounds from June 2021 Lows
- Movies Amar Upadhyay Has THIS To Say About Hina Khan & Helly Shah’s Comments On Discrimination Against TV Stars
- News Modisarkar@8: From Beti Bachao to JAM, how these announcements benefited the common man
- Technology Amazon Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000
- Sports 46 is more than just a number: Fluorescent yellow will not glow again as MotoGP honours Valentino Rossi
- Automobiles Ola S1 Pro Front Suspension Breaks - Another Hardware Issues?
- Education IGNOU TEE June 2022 Date Sheet Released For Term-End Examination For UG, PG Diploma Courses. Download Here
- Travel List Of Monsoon Treks In India For Beginners
Hypertension Most Common Co-Morbidity: Delhi Hospital Study On Covid-19 Patients
Doctors at a Delhi government-run hospital have conducted a study to examine the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by describing clinical profiles of COVID-19 patients and found that hypertension was the most common co-morbidity among them.
The outbreak of the pandemic in Delhi was first reported in March 2020.
A total of 3,534 patients were enrolled in this study by doctors at the 650-bed Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), aged 9-96 years. Among patients with symptoms, fever and cough were the most common presenting symptoms, while 5.6 per cent of the patients were asymptomatic, as per the study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in May.
The exercise was undertaken to "study the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by describing the clinical profile of the COVID-19 patients" presenting to the super specialty hospital, a doctor who was part of the study said.
"COVID-19 is quite different from SARS because of its high infectivity. There are still many uncertainties that prevail about the epidemic. In summary, this pandemic has been a major test for the medical community worldwide and has provided indeed many valuable experiences regarding the existing health infrastructure in the country and the policies that need to be drafted with precision and futuristic vision," the researchers wrote in the conclusion of the study.
"It has revealed weakness in the management of emerging viral diseases and reminded us that communicable diseases must never be underestimated. Adoption of aggressive measures as well as their wide implementation may help to control the epidemic.
Moreover, we also need to build sufficient resources, organise human as well as material resources, and share and analyse the data in a timely manner to implement control activities," it said.
This was a descriptive study using medical records of patients who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 RNA using reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) between March 17, 2020 and January 15, 2021 while maintaining confidentiality, he said.
"The clinical and demographic data of all the patients were entered in a Microsoft Excel and statistical analysis was done using SPSS 21 software. According to the study, regression analysis was performed and a P value less than 0.05 was considered to be statistically significant.
Among the outcomes, the study found that "hypertension was the most common co-morbidity (37 per cent), while no co-morbidities were present in 43 per cent of the participants and this was statistically significant for age (P = 0.000)"."Among patient outcomes, more than 50 per cent of patients were in home isolation, while 11 per cent of patients had a fatal outcome. Elder age group had a higher proportion of expiry among outcomes (P
A total of 63 health workers were included, with a male-female ratio being 3.5:1, it added."Our study reflects that majority of the positive cases that presented to the hospital had mild/moderate symptoms. We believe that appropriate triaging of patients followed by early institution of medicine and good critical care services may help to control this epidemic," the study says in its conclusion.
RGSSH was designated as a COVID-19 centre in March 2020 to provide comprehensive services, i.e., counselling, triage, treatment, discharge, and follow-up to the patients from Delhi and adjoining areas. The hospital provided services to all such patients irrespective of the disease severity and no selection was done at any level.
The present study is a cross-sectional analysis of hospitals to elaborate on the profile of COVID-19. The study included all the patients who presented to the study hospital and were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 as well as referred COVID-19 patients from other hospitals.
The objectives of the study were to study the epidemiological characteristics of the pandemic by analysing the case detection trends, mortality curve, as well as cumulative admissions and cumulative deaths, and to describe the clinical profile of the COVID-19 patients presenting to the hospital, it said. The information and details of all the individuals testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR from nasopharyngeal swab samples who were tested in the hospital or were referred to the hospital.
"We restricted the data collection date to January 15, 2021 because COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out in India on January 16, 2021. The data were retrieved from the electronic medical record (EMR) section of the hospital after due approval from the Institutional Ethics Committee of the hospital," the study said.
- wellnessIs There A Link Between Drinking Too Much Water And Blood Pressure?
- wellnessWorld Hypertension Day: Hypertension, Holistic Healthcare Through Ayurveda And Yoga (Expert Article)
- wellnessExtended Prescription For Chronic Diseases Helped India Cope Better During COVID, Say Health Expert
- wellnessWhat Are The Amazing Health Benefits Of Clove For Men?
- wellnessIs Hypertension Linked To Erectile Dysfunction?
- wellnessIs High Blood Pressure (Hypertension) Affecting Your Body? 15 Negative Effects Of High BP & Ways To Manage It
- wellnessHypertension In India On The Rise: Causes, Symptoms And Ways To Manage The Condition
- disorders cureIs Blood Pressure And Diabetes Related?
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Dietary Fibre You May Not Know
- wellnessHow To Check Blood Pressure At Home And Types Of Blood Pressure Machines
- wellnessFather’s Day 2021: Make Sure Your Father Undergoes These Tests
- wellness13 Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure Naturally