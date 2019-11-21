World Television Day 2019: How To Prevent Eye Strain While Watching TV Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

In the present digital world, television is a mass medium that delivers every sort of information to us like news, politics, music, movies, education, gossip and more. Every year on 21 November, World Television Day is celebrated to acknowledge the importance of broadcast media and discuss the importance television holds in today's world of smartphones and laptops.

The day also emphasizes the commitment of the news organizations to deliver unbiased news on time, in an era where content on social media is questionable and lacks accuracy. On this regard, we provide you with some amazing tricks and tips on how to prevent eyestrain while watching TV.

How to Prevent Eye Strain While Watching TV

Eye strain caused due to watching TV impacts millions of individuals of every age group. According to the American Optometric Association, eye strain due to binge-watching television and other digital devices may result in headaches, dry eyes, blurred vision, irritation or burning in the eyes, sensitivity to bright lights and severe pain in neck and shoulders. [1]

Here are some simple tips which one should keep in mind while watching television:

Maintain a distance: Keep a distance of approximately 8-10 feet from the television screen.

Keep a distance of approximately 8-10 feet from the television screen. Adjust the TV screen: Adjust the TV to eye level or slightly below. Avoid keeping it above the eye level as it may affect the vertical eye muscles.

Adjust the TV to eye level or slightly below. Avoid keeping it above the eye level as it may affect the vertical eye muscles. Adjust the room lighting: Never make the room dark while watching TV. Also, avoid watching TV in bright lighting. Watch it in soft lighting to prevent any harm to the eyes.

Never make the room dark while watching TV. Also, avoid watching TV in bright lighting. Watch it in soft lighting to prevent any harm to the eyes. Take breaks: Avoid watching TV continuously. Take a break and help your eyes relax for some time.

Avoid watching TV continuously. Take a break and help your eyes relax for some time. Blink and blink: Blink often to prevent the eyes from drying out as blinking keeps the eyes moist. [2]

Blink often to prevent the eyes from drying out as blinking keeps the eyes moist. Adjust screen setting: Adjust the TV's brightness and contrast which will be comfortable for your eyes.

Adjust the TV's brightness and contrast which will be comfortable for your eyes. Massage the eyes: Even after many precautions if you feel that your eyes are straining, massage it gently or apply a warm cloth to soothe your eyes.

Even after many precautions if you feel that your eyes are straining, massage it gently or apply a warm cloth to soothe your eyes. Limit the screen timing: This is done especially for children to protect their eyes from getting damaged at an early stage.

This is done especially for children to protect their eyes from getting damaged at an early stage. Go for a bigger screen: While selecting a TV for your home, always go for a flat and big screen so that your eyes don't have to strain much while watching it.

While selecting a TV for your home, always go for a flat and big screen so that your eyes don't have to strain much while watching it. Air quality matters: Adjust the air quality of your home by a humidifier to prevent eyes from getting dried out. Also, quit smoking inside the room or quit it at all. [3]

Adjust the air quality of your home by a humidifier to prevent eyes from getting dried out. Also, quit smoking inside the room or quit it at all. Wear eyewear: If you wear glasses, consider wearing it while watching TV to avoid much strain on your eyes. Also, you can wear glasses or lenses which are designed specifically for watching digital devices.

If you wear glasses, consider wearing it while watching TV to avoid much strain on your eyes. Also, you can wear glasses or lenses which are designed specifically for watching digital devices. Eye exercise: Consult a doctor to ask them about simple eye exercises which will help you to strengthen your eye muscles.

View Article References [1] Sheppard, A. L., & Wolffsohn, J. S. (2018). Digital eye strain: prevalence, measurement and amelioration. BMJ open ophthalmology, 3(1), e000146. doi:10.1136/bmjophth-2018-000146 [2] Rodriguez, J. D., Lane, K. J., Ousler III, G. W., Angjeli, E., Smith, L. M., & Abelson, M. B. (2018). Blink: characteristics, controls, and relation to dry eyes. Current eye research, 43(1), 52-66. [3] Yeo, S., & Tong, L. (2018). Coping with dry eyes: a qualitative approach. BMC ophthalmology, 18(1), 8. doi:10.1186/s12886-018-0671-z