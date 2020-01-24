7 Home Remedies For Sagging Breasts Wellness oi-Amritha K

The shape and size of every woman's breasts vary. And with age, your bosom too changes and develop. It is completely natural and normal for your breasts to lose its original shape and elasticity. Sagging breasts are nothing to be worried about - but is a cause of worry in many women.

Normally, breast sagging begins after the age of 40. But it can also happen early due to breastfeeding, pregnancy, sudden weight loss, wearing ill-fitted bras, nutritional deficiencies etc.

Medically, sagging breasts are termed as ptosis and are one of the most common cases treated by plastic surgeons [1]. However, going under the knife is not an easy or primary option for many. I mean, cosmetic surgeries cost you big money.

However, plastic surgeries are not the only option for preventing or minimising the effects of sagging. Here are some tried and tested home remedies that can help you keep your ladies firm and in place.

1. Fenugreek (methi) A common ayurvedic remedy, using fenugreek can help prevent breasts from sagging. The antioxidants in fenugreek can help prevent signs of premature ageing, thereby smoothing your skin and improving the firmness [2]. Method 1 Take 3-4 tablespoons of methi powder and ½ cup water.

Make a paste of it and massage it onto your breasts for 5 minutes.

Leave it there for another 10 minutes.

Rinse and continue doing it twice a week. Method 2 You need to have methi oil, one egg white, 10 drops of vitamin E oil and ½ cup yoghurt.

Mix well and gently apply the paste onto your breasts.

Let it sit for 30 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Do this once a week. 2. Egg yolk and aloe vera This natural remedy to firm up saggy breasts has proven to provide excellent results when followed regularly. Aloe vera is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, which can rejuvenate the breast tissues, thus making your breasts much firmer and fuller. It also has natural skin-tightening properties [3]. Egg yolk is rich in protein and omega-3 fatty acids which are very essential to make the pectoral muscles and the underlying breast tissues firmer and perkier [4]. Method 1 You need to have 2 tablespoons edible aloe vera gel and 1 tablespoon egg yolk.

Add the suggested amounts of ingredients in a cup and mix well to make a paste.

Massage your breasts in a circular motion.

Leave it like that for 10 minutes.

Rinse your breasts with warm water. Method 2 Make a mixture of 1 teaspoon of mayonnaise and honey and 1 tablespoon of aloe vera

gel.

Apply it gently on your breasts and leave it to sit for 15 minutes.

Wash your breasts first with warm and then with cold water.

Do it twice a week. Note: Along with taking this remedy, one must also consume protein-rich foods and practice pectoral exercises that can firm breasts. 3. Cucumber and egg yolk As aforementioned, egg yolk is rich with vitamins and proteins which will help in the treatment of breast sagging, while the cucumber has properties excellent for natural skin- toning [5]. Method 1 Blend 1 small cucumber.

Mix 1 teaspoon of butter and 1 egg yolk to get a paste.

Apply the mixture gently on your breasts and leave it like that for 30 minutes.

Wash your breasts thoroughly with cold water.

You can do it twice a week. 4. Egg white Massaging your breasts with egg white is good for the skin around your breasts because the egg white contains hydro lipids (an emulsion of fat and water that can help tighten the skin) [6]. Method 1 You need to have 1 egg and 1 cucumber - made into juice.

First, beat 1 egg white until it has a foamy texture.

Apply the mixture on your breasts and leave it for 30 minutes.

Use cucumber juice to wash your breast and after that wash them again with cold water.

You can do it once a week. Method 2 You need to have 1 tablespoon yoghurt and honey.

Mix 1 egg with the yoghurt and honey.

Apply the mixture on your breasts and leave it for 20 minutes.

Wash your breasts with cold water.

You can do it twice a week. 5. Pomegranate An effective anti-ageing ingredient, pomegranate can slow down the sagging of your breasts. You can also use pomegranate seed oil which is packed with phytonutrients that can help firm the breasts [7]. Method 1 You need to have 1 teaspoon mustard oil and pomegranate peel.

Take some warm mustard oil and the peel of pomegranate and prepare a paste.

Massage your breasts with it in a circular motion for about 10 minutes every evening.

Repeat this 2-3 times a week. Method 2 Take 4 teaspoons neem oil and mix it with 1 tablespoon of dried and powdered pomegranate rind.

Heat this mixture for a few minutes.

Let it cool for some time and massage it in a circular motion.

You can do it twice a day. 6. Olive oil Olive oil contains fatty acids and antioxidants that can reverse the damage caused by free radicals, thereby preventing the sagging of the breasts. You can also use other oils like jojoba, avocado, almond or argon for massaging the breasts [8][9]. Method 1 First put olive oil on your palms and rub them.

Rub your palm over your breasts in an upward motion.

Massage about 15 minutes and it will increase the blood flow and stimulate cell repair.

Do this 4 or 5 times a week. 7. Ice massage Ice massage is good for firmness in saggy breasts because the cold temperature will cause the tissue in the breasts to contract, causing your breasts to become firm. In comparison to other methods, ice massage has a seemingly low effect [10]. Method 1 Take two ice cubes and massage both breasts simultaneously in circular motions in the duration of one minute.

Wipe the breasts with a towel and put the bra immediately.

Stay in a reclining position for 30 minutes and massage whenever you can. Note: Make sure you do not do it for longer than a minute or two as it can cause numbness. Some of the other measures for firming sagging breasts are shea butter massage and Rhassoul clay. On A Final Note… At most times, you are in control of your body. You can prevent sagging breasts by wearing the right kind of bra, hydrating yourself, maintaining good posture while sitting and walking (no slumping, ladies!) and also through following a healthy diet comprised of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, proteins, calcium and essential fats [11][12]. If you have the habit of smoking - don't think twice - quit it. The aforementioned home remedies are beneficial for sagging breasts caused by ageing, poor posture and such. For sagging breasts caused by any medical conditions, it is critical that you talk with your doctor.