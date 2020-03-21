11 Healthy Ways To Spend The 14 Hours Indoor During The Janata Curfew Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) between 7 am to 9 pm to combat the challenges occurred due to the outbreak of a pandemic COVID-19. He announced that people on this day should stay in their houses. Mr. Modi said that Janata curfew is a way to see how prepared Indians are to fight against the global pandemic.

But the thing that's troubling every citizen is that how they are going to spend those 14 hours at home. Well, it's already been months since people are quarantined in their houses due to COVID-19 and colleges and offices were given work from home facilities due to the outbreak. Though there were several restrictions imposed until now, people were still going out, throwing parties and indulging in public activities. But now, due to Janata curfew, they are totally restricted (except in some medical emergencies) from going out of their houses, which increase panic among some people.

If we can see the positive side of the situation, being at home for 14 hours is not as bad as it looks. In this situation, you can explore a lot of things like a new hobby, cook a new recipe or watch your pending Netflix season. Here are a few healthy ways in which you can spend the 14 hours of Janata curfew, apart from sleeping.

1. Exercise

This is the best way to start your day. Rather than waking up late, it is healthy to get up early and perform some exercises as they will be good for your mind and your body. Exercising will help you cope up with the anxiety of the disease and will also help to boost your immune system which is very necessary to prevent the risk of coronavirus.

2. Read And Read

Reading is the best way to improve your memory and empathy. Researchers say that reading makes you feel positive about everything. Read your favourite books or simply anything which you think will be useful for you. This will cut down your stress level, reduce your depression and will also prevent you from degenerative diseases like Alzheimer's.

3. Clean The House

What can be a better way to make some use of the curfew time and engage in house cleaning? This may sound hectic, but if we think positively, cleaning your house will help keep away all the dirt, allergens, bacteria, viruses and foreign materials from you and your family and prevent the risk of infection and diseases.

4. Do Some Gardening

There are several physical and mental benefits of gardening. Indulging in nature activities helps improve mental conditions like stress, anxiety or depression. Gardening also helps reduce the risk of certain diseases like coronary disease and osteoporosis as well as improve the health of your immune system.

5. Meditate

Meditation is a form of mental exercise that helps promote emotional health, control anxiety and stress, reduce age-related memory loss and improve the immune system. Performing meditation early morning helps to start your day actively and with enthusiasm. Also, include it in your daily routine for a healthy life.

6. Prepare A Keto Dish

Keto diet is a trending diet nowadays which includes low carb and high-fat diet. Including more fat and reducing carbohydrates in your diet activates a metabolic state in the body called ketosis which helps to reduce weight and control blood sugar. So, how about preparing a keto dish for your family and help them stay healthy.

7. Indulge In Some Beauty Activities

While you are at home during the Janata Curfew, how about coming up with a new face mask or doing pedicure or manicure. Prepare a face mask at home by mixing yoghurt, honey and turmeric. You can also try some new face masks made with tea tree oil or aloe vera. This will help rejuvenate your skin as well as make them glowy.

8. Learn A New Language

There are several cognitive benefits to learning a new language and improving your memory. While you are at home, learn some foreign languages by seeing videos and practising it. This will help sharpen your mind and improve your attention. Also, you will get a new skill set to add to your resume.

9. Wash Your Clothes

Washing clothes is a great form of exercise that helps to reduce some pounds and maintain the strength of your arms and legs. Washing clothes in a squat position promotes muscle building and improve your muscle mass. Since the gyms are closed due to coronavirus, washing clothes gives you a healthy way to make for that and stay healthy without any equipment.

10. Video Call Your Loved Ones

This is the best time to connect with people. Due to the long busy days of our lives, we might have missed calling our friends or family members. So, make use of this time and video call or simply call all your family members and connect with them again.

11. Spend Time With Your Family

Nowadays, everyone is so busy chasing their dreams that they often struggle to make some time for their family members. This is the best time to spend some time with your spouse, play some amazing video games with your children or take care of your parents. Also, try to know more about their lives and their happy and sad moments which you might have missed for a long time.