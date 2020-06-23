ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    10 Must-Have Healthy Vegetables During The Monsoon

    By

    With the arrival of the monsoon season, it is very important to take care of our diets. In the rainy season, chances of microbial infections are high as the weather favours the rapid growth of the foodborne microbes.

    Vegetables like leafy greens are mainly avoided during the season as most of the microbes breed on these vegetables. They easily contaminate the leaves and cause food poisoning or other gastrointestinal problems.

    There are varieties of other vegetables to eat during monsoon. They are considered healthy and keep all seasonal infections at bay. Take a look at these vegetables and include them in your diet to get their benefits.

    Monsoon Has Arrived: 11 Healthy Fruits To Get Indulged In

    Array

    1. Bitter Gourd (Karela)

    Bitter gourd, also known as bitter melon is one among the best healthy vegetables in rainy season. The anthelmintic activity of this vegetable is effective against a group of parasites or worms found on the intestines.

    As we know that gastrointestinal parasites are higher during the rainy season; the veggie helps kill those microbes and promote good digestive health. [1]

    FAQs On Viral Hepatitis: What You Should Remember

    Array

    2. Bottle Gourd (Lauki)

    Bottle gourd, also known as long melon, lauki, dudhi or ghia in India is a traditional healing vegetable for monsoon-related problems. It is rich in phosphorus, magnesium and potassium and low in fat.

    The pulp of the veggie keeps the stomach cool and its antibilious properties remove excess bile from the body. Bottle gourd is also effective against fever, cough and other bronchial disorders that occur mostly during the rainy season. [2]

    27 Fruits And Vegetables Naturally Rich In Malic Acid

    Array

    3. Pointed Gourd (Parwal)

    Pointed gourd, also known as patol, potala or palwal has many therapeutic uses. Its antipyretic activity helps reduce fever and cold, a common occurring illness during the monsoon.

    During the rainy season, most of the people eat outside foods which increase the risk of liver damage or inflammation. Pointed gourd has hepatoprotective and anti-inflammatory activities that help protect the liver from inflammation and other problems. Its antimicrobial property also works against multiple pathogen strains. [3]

    15 Effective Home Remedies To Treat Or Prevent Hay Fever Symptoms

    Array

    4. Indian Squash/ Round Melon (Tinda)

    Courtesy: sparindia

    Indian squash is considered as a baby pumpkin packed with multiple bioactive compounds. Its pulp is less fibrous which is easily digestible by the stomach.

    Tinda contains polysaccharides, vitamins and carotene that boosts our immunity and keeps us healthy. Its antioxidant property protects us from multiple pathogens that affect our body. This makes it one of the best vegetables to eat during rainy season.

    Scoliosis Awareness Month: Importance Of Diet, Nutritional Tips And Yoga For People With Scoliosis

    Array

    5. Button Mushrooms

    There's a controversy surrounding the inclusion of button mushrooms in the list of healthy vegetables to eat in monsoon season Many people believe that they may contain harmful microbes as grown in the damp soil but according to some experts, it would be wrong to totally eliminate mushrooms from the diet.

    Mushrooms are low in calories and have high antibacterial and immune system enhancing properties. Their bioactive compounds help promote human health. Button mushrooms can be eaten during the monsoon after proper washing and cooking. [4]

    25 Nature's Most Powerful Antibiotics: Number 21 Is Surprising

    Array

    6. Radish (Mooli)

    Radish is a root vegetable with multiple benefits. It is widely used in the treatment of stomach disorders, hepatic inflammation, ulcers and other infections. The polyphenols and isothiocyanates in the veggie help improve the immune system functioning during the monsoon season.

    The anti-inflammatory properties of radish prevent inflammation of the respiratory organs due to cold and fever. [5]

    What Is Culantro? Health Benefits, Side Effects And Recipes

    Array

    7. Beetroot (Chukandar)

    Beetroot is a health promoting and disease preventing veggie of the rainy season. The active compounds in beetroot are well-absorbed by the intestinal cells.

    Beetroot is very effective in maintaining the microbiome of the gut and its antimicrobial effects prevents the outgrowth of harmful bacteria. [6]

    40 Best Superfoods To Maintain Oral Health

    Array

    8. Teasel Gourd Or Spiny Gourd (Kakoda/Kakrol/Kantola)

    Teasel gourd is an egg-shaped yellow-green veggie with a soft spine and bitter flavour. It is a popular rainy season vegetable to include in your diet.

    According to the Ayurveda, teasel gourd has hepatoprotective, anti-inflammatory, laxative and antipyretic properties. It prevents liver damage, inflammatory illnesses (cold, cough) and helps reduce the fever. [7]

    Array

    9. Elephant Foot Yam (Ool/Jimikand/Suran)

    Elephant foot yam has several nutritional and functional benefits. The gastrokinetic effect of this tuber corrects gastrointestinal disturbances, which is high during the monsoon season.

    Also, the phenolic compounds and flavonoids in suran improves the immunity so that our body can fight any infections prevalent during the monsoon. [8]

    Array

    10. Ridge Gourd (Turai/Tori)

    Ridge gourd is a natural detoxifier that purifies the blood and helps flush out toxins from the body. It soothes the stomach and boosts the immune system.

    Turai is rich in carotene, amino acids, protein and cystine. Its leaves are also rich in flavonoids and can be added to vegetables. Ridge gourd helps in proper digestion and improves the functions of the excretory system. [9]

    Array

    Common FAQs

    1. Which vegetables are good in the rainy season?

    Vegetables like bitter gourd (karela), round melon (tinda), pointed gourd (parwal), ridge gourd (turai) and yam (ool) are considered healthy during the monsoon season. They prevent the body from many infections which are prevalent during the season as well as boost the immune system.

    2. Can we eat leafy vegetables in the rainy season?

    Leafy vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower and spinach are considered unhealthy for the body during the rainy season. The dampness of the leaves makes them a favourable breeding ground for microbes, which is why they easily contaminate the green leafy vegetables and cause us food poisoning, when consumed.

    More MONSOON News

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue