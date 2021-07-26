Just In
12 Healthy And Hot Beverages For Monsoon
Enjoying a cup of healthy and hot beverage during the monsoon has its own benefits and pleasures. Well, beverages are not only helpful to keeping us active and energetic, but also boosting our immunity and helping us get rid of monsoon illnesses such as cough, cold and sore throat which are frequent during the season.
In this article, we will discuss some of the easy-to-make beverages that are perfect blends of taste and wellness. Also, avoid consuming them in access to prevent any side effects. Take a look.
Vitamin E Deficiency: Causes, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments
Healthy Beverages For Monsoon
1. Hot cocoa
Chocolates are favourites to almost everyone. A study has shown that cocoa contains an abundance of phenolic antioxidants such as flavonoids, including catechin and procyanidins that possess strong immunomodulatory effects.
A diet that consists of even 10 per cent cocoa can provide antioxidative and immunomodulatory effects and keep us away from pathogens during the monsoon. [1]
2. Mulled wine
Mulled wine is mainly a beverage for Christmas, prepared by mixing red wine with berries, raisins, honey and spices such as cinnamon. According to a study, hot wine ingestion like mulled wine can increase skin blood flow and energy expenditure, along with reducing respiratory diseases, within 0-20 minutes of its consumption.
Mulled wine is great for improving cardiovascular and metabolic health and lower the risk of heart attacks. [2] Caution, avoid drinking it in excess as the beverage is alcoholic.
How To Take Care Of Your Children During The Monsoon Season
3. Matcha green tea
According to a study, matcha green tea, which is originally a drink of Japan, has great antioxidant potential and could be a good choice as a healthy monsoon beverage. Matcha is rich in polyphenols, tannins, vitamin C and caffeine, all that are helpful for the good immunity and the health of a person.
It is best to prepare the infusion of matcha green tea at 90 degree-Celcius to get maximum benefits from its ingredients. [3]
4. Cinnamon spiced cider
Apple cider vinegar spiced with cinnamon makes for a great warm tonic that is super healthy and nutritious. This beverage is amazing for digestion and immunity.
Quercetin, in cinnamon and various phytochemicals in apple cider vinegar act as strong antioxidants and protect us from various monsoon illnesses, along with helping in weight loss and controlling our glucose levels. [4]
5. Turmeric milk
Also known as golden milk, this amazing beverage is not only good for the monsoon but all seasons around. According to the MInistry of Health and Family Welfare, the amazing combo of turmeric mixed in hot milk can help promote immunity at greater levels due to its Ayurvedic properties and may keep us away from monsoon diseases as well as COVID-19. [5]
6. Sage and thyme tea
Monsoon, along with bringing common problems such as fever, cold and malaria, also brings dental problems due to change in the weather and temperature. A study has shown that sage tea-thyme-peppermint hydrosol oral rinse can help lower the risk of oral mucositis in people undergoing chemotherapy.
Therefore, it may also benefit people during the monsoon when consumed as tea due to its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Consult a medical expert before its use. [6]
15 Proven Health Benefits Of Almonds: Nutrition, Side Effects, How To Eat And Other Details
7. Kesar milk
Kesar milk or Saffron milk can also be confused with golden milk as both drinks have similar colours. Kesar or saffron has anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent the risk of cold, cold and fever.
Also, it is great for the treatment of nervous system disorders and could help improve mood and depressive symptoms. Avoid boiling Kesar in milk and rather, just add it to warm milk. [7]
8. Spiced almond milk
The sweet, warm and comfort spiced almond milk is prepared by boiling almond milk along with ingredients like cinnamon stick honey, turmeric, cardamon, fresh nutmeg and vanilla.
Spiced almond milk makes for a great sipping drink during bedtime. It may help keep us healthy during the rains due to its antioxidant-packed ingredients. Almond milk is low in calories and if you additionally want to lose weight, have it unsweetened.
9. Moong and vegetable soup
This great combinational soup is not only hot and healthy, but can also be a hearty meal filled with the goodness of moong, vegetables and spices.
Moong is a healthy lentil with which you can prepare a soup by boiling and smashing them, adding seasonal vegetables like gourds and squashes and flavouring it with oil-cracked spices such as mustard, cumin seeds and asafoetida. You can also add some paneer cubes with fresh lemon juice to lift up the taste.
10. Ginger-tulsi-coffee
Coffee is an excellent monsoon benerage and can be prepared in many healthy ways. One among those is ginger tulsi coffee which is prepared by boiling crushed ginger, tulsi leaves, coriander seeds for ten minutes in low flame and adding coffee powder.
The polyphenols-rich ginger and coffee help us with their antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidative properties and allow us to stay healthy upon consumption. [8]
11. Rice broth
Rice broth or rice soup makes for a great oral rehydration solution (ORS) and may help treat diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal problems that commonly occur during the monsoon.
This warm broth is great to make you active and healthy if you are down with fever or cold. Add some vegetables and herbs such as garlic, bay leaves and black pepper to enhance the flavour and nutrients. [9]
Why Do Humans Have Different Coloured Eyes? Causes, Symptoms And Treatments Of Heterochromia
12. Kashmiri kahwa
Kashmiri kahwa is mainly a fragrant and heart-healthy mild green tea that originated from the Kashmiri cuisines. It is prepared from Kashmiri green tea leaves mixed with spices like saffron, nuts, cardamom and cinnamon and made in a special brass kettle called samovar.
The green tea leaves used are different from the regular ones as they have more potent phytochemicals that provide an abundance of physiological benefits, from treating chronic diseases to managing seasonal illnesses. [10]
To Conclude
Consume these drinks at least twice a day-but avoid their overconsumption. Also, these drinks may only help get rid of mild monsoon symptoms such as sore throat, fever and cold. If you are feeling severe symptoms or symptoms that last for more than two days, it is better to consult a medical expert soon to get early treatment.