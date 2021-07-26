12 Healthy And Hot Beverages For Monsoon

Healthy Beverages For Monsoon 1. Hot cocoa Chocolates are favourites to almost everyone. A study has shown that cocoa contains an abundance of phenolic antioxidants such as flavonoids, including catechin and procyanidins that possess strong immunomodulatory effects. A diet that consists of even 10 per cent cocoa can provide antioxidative and immunomodulatory effects and keep us away from pathogens during the monsoon. [1] 2. Mulled wine Mulled wine is mainly a beverage for Christmas, prepared by mixing red wine with berries, raisins, honey and spices such as cinnamon. According to a study, hot wine ingestion like mulled wine can increase skin blood flow and energy expenditure, along with reducing respiratory diseases, within 0-20 minutes of its consumption. Mulled wine is great for improving cardiovascular and metabolic health and lower the risk of heart attacks. [2] Caution, avoid drinking it in excess as the beverage is alcoholic. How To Take Care Of Your Children During The Monsoon Season 3. Matcha green tea According to a study, matcha green tea, which is originally a drink of Japan, has great antioxidant potential and could be a good choice as a healthy monsoon beverage. Matcha is rich in polyphenols, tannins, vitamin C and caffeine, all that are helpful for the good immunity and the health of a person. It is best to prepare the infusion of matcha green tea at 90 degree-Celcius to get maximum benefits from its ingredients. [3] 4. Cinnamon spiced cider Apple cider vinegar spiced with cinnamon makes for a great warm tonic that is super healthy and nutritious. This beverage is amazing for digestion and immunity. Quercetin, in cinnamon and various phytochemicals in apple cider vinegar act as strong antioxidants and protect us from various monsoon illnesses, along with helping in weight loss and controlling our glucose levels. [4]

5. Turmeric milk Also known as golden milk, this amazing beverage is not only good for the monsoon but all seasons around. According to the MInistry of Health and Family Welfare, the amazing combo of turmeric mixed in hot milk can help promote immunity at greater levels due to its Ayurvedic properties and may keep us away from monsoon diseases as well as COVID-19. [5] 6. Sage and thyme tea Monsoon, along with bringing common problems such as fever, cold and malaria, also brings dental problems due to change in the weather and temperature. A study has shown that sage tea-thyme-peppermint hydrosol oral rinse can help lower the risk of oral mucositis in people undergoing chemotherapy. Therefore, it may also benefit people during the monsoon when consumed as tea due to its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Consult a medical expert before its use. [6] 15 Proven Health Benefits Of Almonds: Nutrition, Side Effects, How To Eat And Other Details 7. Kesar milk Kesar milk or Saffron milk can also be confused with golden milk as both drinks have similar colours. Kesar or saffron has anti-inflammatory properties that may prevent the risk of cold, cold and fever. Also, it is great for the treatment of nervous system disorders and could help improve mood and depressive symptoms. Avoid boiling Kesar in milk and rather, just add it to warm milk. [7] 8. Spiced almond milk The sweet, warm and comfort spiced almond milk is prepared by boiling almond milk along with ingredients like cinnamon stick honey, turmeric, cardamon, fresh nutmeg and vanilla. Spiced almond milk makes for a great sipping drink during bedtime. It may help keep us healthy during the rains due to its antioxidant-packed ingredients. Almond milk is low in calories and if you additionally want to lose weight, have it unsweetened.