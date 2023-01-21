9 Health Tips For Students Living In Hostels Wellness oi-Amritha K

Interested in healthy eating tips while staying in a hostel? Even if you are fond of hostel/PG amenities, you have limited control over what you eat. As a student, you will undoubtedly be on a tight budget, so you may not always be able to afford to spend lavishly on some goods.

If you follow a few of the helpful tips that we have compiled, you can still make your hostel meals a little healthier.

Tips For Staying Healthy In Hostels

As enjoyable as it may be to live alone according to one's own terms, it is important to take good care of yourself and your health.

1. Find calcium-rich foods

You will build up bone mass until you are 30, and after that it gets tougher. This is an important time to make sure you get enough calcium. Milk and dairy products are well-known sources of calcium, so you can include berries and nuts with yoghurt and cheese in a limited amount [1].

There are still other calcium sources available if milk or dairy products are not your thing. In order to meet your calcium needs, you should consume about three servings of calcium-rich foods every day [2].

2. For every meal, add one fruit or vegetable

A bowl of cereal or oatmeal with sliced fruit, raisins, or fresh berries at breakfast should ideally become a rule and be followed all year long. Drink a glass of orange or grapefruit juice in the morning. For lunch, add green beans or carrots to your sandwich. End your meal with an apple or banana [3]. Eat 2 to 3 cups of vegetables and a serving or two of fruit every day.

3. Pack snacks

You don't always have time to grab food from the convenience store, so backpack snacks are a great option. You won't overindulge and spend too much money on unhealthy fast food if you eat ready-made healthy snacks like baked whole grain chips and baked chips.

4. Drink water

The importance of keeping a full water bottle on hand at all times cannot be overstated. Lack of water in the body can cause dehydration, impaired thinking, as well as many other health issues. So, get at least 5 litres of water each day [4].

5. Keep your sugar intake to a minimum

It is well known that sugar has adverse effects on your health. It may cause a number of problems such as diabetes, fatty liver, and high blood pressure [5]. While it may not affect your health when you are young, the adverse effects of sugar will start affecting your body once you cross the age of 25 - so start early!

6. Make a meal schedule

In order to stay on top of your diet, or to finish the entire syllabus a week before exams, a schedule is essential [6]. It is understandable that a student's fast-paced lifestyle will make it difficult for you to adhere to it. It is therefore recommended that you download apps that assist you with schedules and set regular reminders.

7. Find time for exercise

Try incorporating some walking or running into your daily routine. Physical activity can benefit the brain, assist in overcoming obesity, reduce disease risk, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your endurance and stamina [7].

8. Sleep well

One of the highlights of student life is the sleepless nights - be it a study group or a gossip session. But, the importance of sleep cannot be overstated. Lack of sleep hampers a person's ability to function in their day-to-day activities. It adversely affects your health, concentration, and even your mental health [8].

9. Keep a first aid kit handy

Make sure you have a First Aid kit in your possession that contains aspirin, analgesics, paracetamol, bandages, and various other supplies that may be useful in the event of an emergency.

On A Final Note....

As difficult as staying away from your family may seem in the first few weeks, with a routine and some healthy habits added to it, you can sure make hostel life one to remember.

