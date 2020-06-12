Family Health and Fitness Day: 10 Health Tips For Families To Stay Fit And Healthy Together Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Every year, Family Health and Fitness Day is celebrated on 13 June. This day promotes the importance of physical activities and encourages families to take part in physical activities together.

Regular physical activity is important as it helps lower the risk of chronic diseases including diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, depression, cancer, osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. An increase in physical activity decreases the risk of premature death from heart disease among asymptomatic men and women [1].

But, most of us these days lead sedentary lifestyles which increase the risk of chronic diseases. Kids and family members should stay physically active in order to reduce their risk of diseases. A study showed that families who involve themselves in their children's physical activity had a greater impact on children's behaviours as compared to verbally encouraging and observing their children's physical activity [2].

Parents are the role models of their children, so sharing physical activities together can improve overall health and well-being and also will let you enjoy your time together.

On Family Health and Fitness Day, we share some health tips for families to stay fit and healthy together.

1. Take a walk together Taking a daily walk in the park or neighbourhood for 20-30 minutes per day with your kids is a perfect way to reflect on the day and learn about what's going on in each other's life. This will help the kids and family members to connect with nature outside and re-energise themselves [3]. 2. Enjoy fun activities together Families should create fun and exercise programmes for kids which will more likely help get your family involved. For example, waking up in the morning and going for a run or cycling together, going outside in the park for a fun game or painting or drawing together. Healthy Eating Habits For A Healthy Family 3. Practice hobbies together If you and your kid love a hobby, pick it up and enjoy it together. If you or your kid loves any kind of sports, play it together, it can be tennis, badminton or soccer. If dance is your hobby, learn a new form of dance and teach the kids a few moves, and if gardening is your hobby, introduce the kids to healthy foods and teach the importance of the environment. 4. Give fitness gifts to your child Instead of buying an expensive dress or toy or a video game for your child's birthday, buy something that will allow your kids to stay fit. These fitness gifts could be tennis racquet, soccer ball, skater or a bicycle. This will help both you and your kids to involve in physical activity and help boost fitness. 5. Try a new activity Try new and adventurous activities with your kids as it will not only boost fitness, but also will increase your family bond. For example, you and your kid can go on a hike together, as hiking is an enjoyable way to engage in enough physical activity [4]. This World Food Day, Teach Your Kids About Healthy Eating Habits 6. Set up a nutrition plan for your family When it comes to staying fit and healthy, nutrition plays an important role too. Eating the right foods will help family members and kids maintain a healthy weight and also increase energy levels. Start the day with a nutritious breakfast; keep your lunch and dinner light and simple. Prepare up a nutrition menu plan each day that includes a variety of foods [5]. 7. Keep track of your goals Have a commitment or goal like being physically active for 30 minutes per day with your children as this will help you stay on track. Introduce fun and easy ways to stay physically active and incorporate them into your daily routine. 8. Try family competitions Set up fun competitions and challenges that include physical activities. Ask your family members and kids to jump the skipping rope ten times without missing or seeing who can do the hula hoop for long. In this way, you can motivate your family members to stay fit and active. 9. Daily household chores Any type of housework is considered an exercise. Involve your kid or any other family member in household chores such as cleaning the house, washing the dishes and doing grocery shopping together. In this way, families can help boost their fitness. 7 Household Chores Which Are As Good As Workouts 10. Be a good role model Kids imitate their elders in whatever activity they do. If you adopt a healthy lifestyle and make exercise a priority, your kid will learn its importance too. Talk positively to your children about exercise and encourage them to stay fit and healthy. Common FAQs Q. How can you promote physical fitness in your family? A. Plan ahead, start a fun activity, actively participate with your child and be a role model. Q. How can you and your family exercise together? A. There are many fun activities that you and your family can try together. These include going on a bicycle ride, jogging, walking in the neighbourhood, jumping the rope and dancing to music. Q. How can we make kids healthy? A. Start the day with a healthy breakfast, eat meals together as a family, eat more fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains and drink plenty of water.