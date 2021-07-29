Health Benefits Of Mango Ginger And Its Uses: How Is It Different From Ginger? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Mango ginger, scientifically known as Curcuma amada, is a unique spice that resembles ginger but gives a flavour of a raw mango when cut. The plant belongs to the ginger family Zingiberaceae but is closely related to turmeric, the reason why it is also known as mango turmeric.

Mango ginger is a widely used spice of Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Java, including India. In India, it is known by the name Aam Haldi and cultivated mostly in Gujarat, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and many north-eastern states. Other names of the spice include tenu pauh in Malaysia, temu mangga in Indonesia and Khamin Khao in Thailand.

Many studies mention the uses of mango ginger in Ayurveda and Unani medicine systems for the treatment of conditions like fever, skin disease, asthma, stomach disorders and many more. In culinary, the spice is largely used to prepare pickles, chutneys and sauces. [1]

Let's know about mango ginger in detail.

Active Compounds In Mango Ginger

The major chemical components include starch, fibres, phenolic acids, volatile oils, curcuminoids and terpenoids like difurocumenonol, amadannulen and amadaldehyde.

The compounds which are responsible for the aroma of raw mango are identified as pinene, delta-3-carene, (Z)-beta-ocimene and myrcene (beta-myrcene). [2] Most of the compounds that indicate the mango flavour of mango ginger is a mixture of characteristics compounds from both turmeric and raw mango

Mango ginger contains phytochemicals like polyphenols that include anthocyanins, flavanones, resveratrol, ellagic acid and isoflavones. More than 100 phytochemicals have been reported in both fresh and dried extracts of aam haldi. [3]

1. Stimulates the appetite Mango ginger contains curcuminoids (like turmeric) such as curcumin, demethoxy curcumin and des-methoxy curcumin. Curcumin in the spice can act as a great appetizer and may help stimulate the appetite of a person. This is the reason why many studies mention the long history of mango ginger in culinary preparations. [4] 2. May treat depressive symptoms Some studies talk about the antidepressant activity of mango ginger. It says that aam haldi has a coolant and carminative properties that may help calm the mind and the nervous system and help get rid of depressive symptoms like anxiety, mood swings and headache. Also, the aroma of the spice helps relax the mind. [5] 3. Have antitumor effects A study talks about the high anticancer activity of mango ginger. It says that the spice tends to downregulate the gene expression which is responsible for the proliferation or growth of cancer cells. It also adds that when this potent spice is combined with standard cancer treatments like chemotherapy, there are increased chances of survival of patients as mango ginger prevents the further growth of tumour cells due to its antioxidative and anti-inflammatory effects. [6] 4. Reduces fever A range of flavonoids in mango ginger provides antipyretic and anti-inflammatory effects. Mango ginger may help reduce the high temperature of the body due to its coolant effect and help fight the pathogens which are causing the fever. 5. Stimulates sexual desire Some studies mention mango ginger as a great aphrodisiac, a food that may help arouse sexual desires and increase sexual performance and pleasures. Mango ginger contains vital antioxidants like traditional ginger that may help promote blood flow in the body, which leads to stimulation of sexual desire. Also, the antioxidants help prevent damage to sperm or reproductive organs. [7] 6. Manages arthritis A study has shown that mango ginger may help reduce the inflammation of the bones which is causing rheumatoid arthritis and thus, help treat the condition. Inflammation is the main cause of arthritis and mango ginger's anti-inflammatory and antioxidative effects can help treat the condition at great levels. [8] 7. Treats obesity Obesity is the main cause of metabolic disorders like diabetes and heart disease. A study talks about the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory mechanisms of curcumin in mango ginger that may help treat and prevent obesity. The study says that curcumin interacts with adipocytes, muscle cells, macrophages and pancreatic cells and thus, helps suppress the inflammatory factors linked to obesity. [9] 8. Treats cough Mango ginger has expectorant activity, meaning it helps promote the secretion of phlegm from the airways and thus, treats the cough. The volatile constituents such as alpha-zingiberene, cuparene, beta-bisabolene and gamma curcumene in mango ginger are considered to be the main cause of treating this condition. It may also help treat other respiratory conditions like bronchitis and asthma. [10] 9. Treats constipation Mango ginger is a great laxative as it is a rich source of fibre and starch. Fibre helps bulk the stool and induce movements in the intestines. As mango ginger is also a diuretic, it increases the water in the stool which helps make it softer and passable. This helps treat constipation in a person. 10. Treats stomach disorders Mango ginger is great to cure biliousness that includes stomach pain, bad digestion, excessive flatulence, acid problems and other stomach problems. Biliousness is caused due to fault in the bile juice production. This unique spice may help promote good quality and quality of bile juice and thus, help treat the aforementioned conditions. 11. Treats many skin diseases Aggravation of pitta tends to imbalance the heat energy in the body, which is the main cause of certain conditions like skin diseases. Mango ginger has astringent and coolant properties and is known to pacify the disturbned pitta in the body and treat skin conditions like itching, allergies, rashes and many more. [11] Other Health Benefits Of Mango Ginger It may help relieve pain to a great extent when used in the form of oil.

It can help reduce the toxicity caused due to venoms or infections.

May help treat head lice and dandruff when used as paste along with other natural ingredients.

Mango ginger has great antibacterial activity and may help prevent diseases caused due to bacteria such as Bacillus cereus, Micrococcus luteus, Staphylococcus aureus and Salmonella typhi. [5]

It may help lower cholesterol in the body.

May help improve blood platelets count in the body.

It can prevent fungal diseases caused by a wide range of fungi such as Curvularia palliscens, A. terreus, Fusarium moniliforme and F. falcatum.

It may help treat different types of allergies.

It may help treat tuberculosis due to its antitubercular activity.

It can help manage glucose levels to a certain extent. [4] Difference Between Mango Ginger, Ginger And Turmeric Photo credit:thesecretformula.dori.co.in/ From the aforementioned points, you might have come to know that mango ginger looks like ginger, but is not actually ginger, and is instead a type of turmeric with a mango flavour. That's quite confusing! Let's know the difference between the three of them. Ginger, turmeric and mango ginger, all belong to the same family Zingiberaceae. However, they all have different characteristics. Ginger is a commonly used spice in every kitchen and is also known by its warm, zesty, pungent, spicy, yet sweet flavour. It is slightly pepperish and has a woody flavour. Turmeric has an overwhelmingly bitter and earthy flavour, with a bit of peppery and pungent taste. It is mainly known to give colour and flavour to the food. Coming to mango turmeric, the rhizome looks like ginger, but has orange or yellowish portions inside like turmeric. Also, it is not sharp-tasting like ginger and not bitter in taste like turmeric. It has a unique mild flavour of raw mango. Mango ginger, in appearance, does not look as fibrous as ginger rhizome and also, cannot be used as an alternative for ginger, due to its varying taste and flavour. Uses Of Mango Ginger For Various Medical Conditions It is mixed with a glass of buttermilk to treat indigestion and improve appetite.

Its fresh juice is given to treat intestinal worms. [12]

Massaging with mango ginger mixed with sesame oil can help relieve pain.

It can be applied with rose water to treat skin conditions.

It can be mixed and drunk with a glass of milk to lower the Pitta in the body.

Aam haldi mixed in water and consumed can help expel phlegm.

It can also be mixed and consumed with honey for cough.

Culinary Uses Of Mango Ginger Mango ginger is widely used to prepare pickles, chutneys, sauce and candies.



It can be used with meat items to enhance the taste.



In some countries like Indonesia, mango ginger is consumed raw.



It can be used as a seasoning to decorate vegetables.



In some places, raw mango is cooked with spice and consumed.



It is added to soups or salads. To Conclude Mango ginger is not known to have any side effects when consumed in an adequate amount. However, as it is an Ayurvedic herb, it may cause interactions with certain medications. Therefore, it is always good to consult a medical expert before using them.