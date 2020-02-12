From Losing Weight To Improving Digestion, Here Are The Impressive Health Benefits Of Hot Water Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Most fitness enthusiasts and celebrities swear by drinking a glass of hot water in the morning on an empty stomach. Do you know why? Because drinking hot water in the morning provides an array of health benefits; from weight loss to improving digestion, it can do wonders for your health.

As per Ayurveda and ancient Chinese medicine, starting the day with a glass of hot water cleanses the system, speeds up metabolism and strengthens the immune system.

The ideal temperature for hot water should be between 120 degree Fahrenheit and 140 degree Fahrenheit. The temperature exceeding this will scald your taste buds.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Hot Water

1. Aids in weight loss Drinking hot water first thing in the morning can help in losing weight. The reason is warm water raises the temperature of the body, which in turn, increases the metabolic rate. When your metabolic rate is increased, your body is able to burn more calories throughout the day, thereby helping in losing weight [1]. 2. Improves digestion Drinking hot water in the morning activates the digestive tract by hydrating the stomach and intestines, eliminates toxins from the body, lowers the risk of constipation and supports regular bowel movements. It also helps in breaking down foods making them easier for digestion, thus helping in proper digestion. 3. Lowers sinus headache Drinking hot water is beneficial for lowering sinus headache as it helps in clearing out the accumulated mucous, relieves the symptoms of sinus congestion and unclogs out the sinuses [2]. 4. Enhances blood circulation Drinking hot water increase blood circulation in the body by expanding the arteries and veins which help in proper blood flow in the body. This further helps in alleviating muscle pain, relaxes the muscles and reduces the risk of heart disease. 5. Helps in detoxifying the body Hot water aids in body detoxification by eliminating the toxins out of the body. When you drink warm water it elevates the body temperature, which causes sweating and through sweat the toxins are eliminated from the body. 6. Fights cold The heat from the warm water is very effective in curing cold and relieving chest congestion because it helps clear out the mucous from the chest and unclogs the sinuses [2]. 7. Relieves menstrual cramps When you are on your periods, drink warm water as it increases blood flow in the abdominal muscles which helps soothe and relaxes the muscles. 8. Prevents premature ageing The accumulation of unwanted toxins in the body leads to faster ageing of the skin. Drinking hot water will cleanse the body from toxins and repair the skin cells to increase skin elasticity. 9. Relieves achalasia symptoms Achalasia is a chronic condition that affects the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES). According to a study, achalasia patients who drank hot water relieved the symptoms of achalasia, reduced LES resting pressure and helped in relaxing the LES [3]. Risks Of Drinking Hot Water If the water is too hot it may burn your tongue and cause scalds. So, the water should be pleasantly warm to touch so that when you drink you don't get a burn. How Much Hot Water Should You Drink A Day? You should drink at least 2 litres of hot water per day in order to reap all the health benefits.