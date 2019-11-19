Copaiba Oil: Health Benefits, Risks And How To Use Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Best known for its sweet aroma and often used in traditional medicine, copaiba essential oil has an array of health benefits and can help treat ailments like chronic diarrhoea, bronchitis, chronic cystitis and haemorrhoids.

In Brazilian herbal medicine, copaiba oil is used as an antiseptic and expectorant for respiratory tract problems and as an anti-inflammatory drug for several skin problems [1] .

What Is Copaiba Oil?

Copaiba oil, also called copaiba balsam essential oil, is extracted from the resin of the copaiba tree belonging to the Copaifera genus, which grows in South and Central America.

Copaiba trees produce copaiba resin, which is extracted from the tree by making a hole into the trunk. The resin is then processed to create copaiba oil.

Health Benefits Of Copaiba Oil

1. Treats inflammation

The anti-inflammatory activity of copaiba oil can help in treating diseases by lowering the production of some molecules that cause inflammation and reducing the effect of free radicals. A study showed that copaiba oil could aid in the treatment of multiple sclerosis [2] .

2. Relieves arthritis pain

According to a 2018 study published in the Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice, copaiba essential oil and Deep Blue oil can help people with arthritis problems [3] . The results of the study showed that copaiba oil, when blended with Deep Blue oil, helped decrease pain sores, improve finger dexterity and increase finger strength.

3. Prevents skin infections

The antimicrobial activity of copaiba oil is said to fight against Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, which causes skin and wound infections. The researchers found that the application of copaiba essential oil can stop bacterial growth [4] .

4. Improves oral health

Copaiba essential oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties to inhibit bacteria from reproducing, especially Streptococcus mutans, the type of bacteria known to cause tooth decay and cavities [5] .

5. Protects against neural disorders

The anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective activity of copaiba oil can help protect against acute neural disorders, including brain tumour, stroke and spinal cord trauma [6] .

6. Cures acne

The antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties of copaiba oil can help treat skin acne. According to a 2018 study, volunteers who had an acne-prone skin applied copaiba essential oil on the acne and the result was a significant decrease in skin areas affected with acne [7] .

Precautions While Using Copaiba Essential Oil

When using topically, copaiba essential oil should be diluted with other carrier oils to prevent any kind of side effects. Before using it, perform a patch test on a small area of the body to see if you are having any skin sensitivity.

While using the oil, avoid contact with the eyes and other mucous membranes.

Also, if you are pregnant or nursing you should consult a doctor before using copaiba essential oil.

How To Use Copaiba Essential Oil

Use copaiba oil with other carrier oils like almond oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, jasmine, vanilla, lemon, orange, rose and grapeseed oil. You can also add the essential oil in a cream or lotion while using it topically.

View Article References [1] Gomes, N. M., Rezende, C. M., Fontes, S. P., Matheus, M. E., & Fernandes, P. D. (2007). Antinociceptive activity of Amazonian Copaiba oils.Journal of Ethnopharmacology,109(3), 486-492. [2] Teixeira, F. B., de Brito Silva, R., Lameira, O. A., Webber, L. P., D'Almeida Couto, R. S., Martins, M. D., & Lima, R. R. (2017). Copaiba oil-resin (Copaifera reticulata Ducke) modulates the inflammation in a model of injury to rats' tongues.BMC complementary and alternative medicine,17(1), 313. [3] Bahr, T., Allred, K., Martinez, D., Rodriguez, D., & Winterton, P. (2018). Effects of a massage-like essential oil application procedure using Copaiba and Deep Blue oils in individuals with hand arthritis.Complementary therapies in clinical practice,33, 170-176. [4] Guimarães, A. L., Cunha, E. A., Matias, F. O., Garcia, P. G., Danopoulos, P., Swikidisa, R., ... & Nogueira, R. J. (2016). Antimicrobial Activity of Copaiba (Copaifera officinalis) and Pracaxi (Pentaclethra macroloba) Oils against Staphylococcus Aureus: Importance in Compounding for Wound Care.International journal of pharmaceutical compounding,20(1), 58-62. [5] Simões, C. A., Conde, N. C., Venâncio, G. N., Milério, P. S., Bandeira, M. F., & da Veiga Júnior, V. F. (2016). Antibacterial Activity of Copaiba Oil Gel on Dental Biofilm.The open dentistry journal,10, 188–195. [6] Guimarães-Santos, A., Santos, D. S., Santos, I. R., Lima, R. R., Pereira, A., de Moura, L. S., … Gomes-Leal, W. (2012). Copaiba oil-resin treatment is neuroprotective and reduces neutrophil recruitment and microglia activation after motor cortex excitotoxic injury.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2012, 918174. [7] Gomes da Silva, A., de Freitas Puziol, P., Nunes Leitão, R., Gomes, T. R., Scherer, R., Lacerda Lopes Martins, M., ... & Cavalcanti, L. C. (2012). Application of the Essential Oil from Copaiba (Copaifera langsdorffii Desf.) for Acne Vulgaris: a Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Clinical Trial.Alternative Medicine Review,17(1).