Barley Tea: Health Benefits, Side Effects And How To Prepare

Barley tea is a popular herbal drink widely consumed in East Asian regions like Japan, Korea and Taiwan. The tea is prepared by roasting barley seeds and then using them for the tea preparation. In liquor industries, germinated and dried barley are used as a source of malt for the production of beer.

Barley tea has multiple health benefits such as weight management, glucose control and digestion improvement. It is famous for its high fibre content, smokey aroma and roasted taste. A study has shown that barley grains, which are used in preparing barley tea have vital nutrients like beta-glucans, antioxidants, polyphenols, arabinoxylan, phytosterols, tocols, and resistant starch.

The best thing about roasted tea is that it can be enjoyed both as a warm and cold beverage. Also, it can be sipped after adding low-fat milk or honey as a sweetener. Take a look at the details.

Health Benefits Of Barley Tea