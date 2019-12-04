7 Surprising Health And Environmental Benefits Of Solar Energy Wellness oi-Amritha K

The natural, unlimited, and renewable energy source, solar energy is the ultimate source of pure energy. Emitting no gases or any by-products that could pollute the earth, solar energy is sunlight converted to energy for use. From having financial benefits to health benefits, solar energy is good for the environment as well.

Considering the deteriorating condition of climate and the pertaining crisis, solar energy is deemed to be the ultimate choice as its production does not involve the use of tons of water and the burning of fossil fuels, which have harsh effects on the environment. This form of green energy limits once's dependence on the power grid, hindering the onset of the climate crisis and environmental problems.

Solar energy is readily available for use upon installation and is inexhaustible and renewable. Possessing various benefits such as getting rid of power bills, diverse application, low maintenance cost and storage of solar energy - this form of energy has many social benefits ranging from economics to oil dependence [1] [2] .

From reducing your monthly electricity bills to being energy independent, solar energy has various benefits and they will be mentioned in this article.

Health Benefits Of Solar Energy

1. Reduces respiratory health issues

Studies have pointed out that widespread solar adoption would significantly reduce nitrous oxides, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter emissions into the atmosphere and prevent the onset of various respiratory health issues such as asthma, breathing trouble [3] etc. It also helps in limiting the onset of chronic bronchitis as well.

2. Manages cardio health problems

Lesser the emission of harmful chemicals into the air, the lesser the onset of cardio-health problems. Studies point out that solar energy usage can reduce the risk of developing heart problems and cardiovascular health issues [4] .

3. Improves overall health

By avoiding the use of fossil fuels and adopting greener and efficient alternatives, one can play a significant role in improving overall health. Solar energy is clean, efficient, and sustainable for your household or workplace and is deemed as a healthier option by various researchers [5] [6] .

Environmental Benefits Of Solar Energy

4. Reduces air pollution

The primary benefit of using solar energy instead of the conventional form of energy is that it helps reduce air pollution. Fossil fuels are the primary causes of climate change and high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. By adopting solar energy and solar panels, one can prevent the pollutants from getting trapped in the air and causing severe problems [7] .

5. Reduces dependence on nonrenewable energy sources

Using solar energy help in reducing our dependence on nonrenewable sources of energy. These nonrenewable energy sources are the cause of pollution and are prone to depletion. That is, with use, it will eventually run out. But if you are dependent on solar energy, the question of running out of energy does not exist [8] .

6. Help fight climate change

With the whole world rising together to raise awareness of the deteriorating condition of our earth, adopting solar energy is the smartest solution. The burning of fossil fuels contributes towards the hiking levels of pollutants in the air and the high levels of carbon count in the atmosphere. Solar is one of the ways we can try to prevent the effects of climate change, although small, it helps in reducing our CO2 emissions, and releasing fewer pollutants in the air [9] [10] .

7. Reduces water usage

Unlike normal electricity production, solar panels do not require water to convert sunlight into energy. This plays a central role in reducing the consumption of water, and reports suggest that solar energy could help drop water consumption in at least 36 states [11] .

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits of solar energy, it also possesses the following ones [12] [7] :

Zero energy costs

Reduction of carbon footprint

Ease of installation

Promotes economic saving

On A Final Note...

Solar energy is reliable and will never run out and can be over and over as long as the sun is shining. Even during a cloudy or windy climate, one can make use of the stored solar energy. Solar panels are placed in open fields or the rooftop of buildings and take up no additional space. People all over the globe are installing solar panels not only for cost-cutting but also for saving the earth!

