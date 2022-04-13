Just In
HCG Cancer Hospital Offers India’s First Extended Reality Lab Using Microsoft HoloLens 2
Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), one of India's largest dedicated cancer care chains today announced the launch of the country's first Extended Reality Lab using the innovative Microsoft HoloLens 2 at the HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru. This Mixed Reality technology leverages HCG's proven experience and expertise in providing precision health services.
By virtue of HoloLens 2, HCG's specialist doctors of hub centres in metro cities will share their expertise with surgeons working in Tier-2 cities. By empowering healthcare teams to work independently, HoloLens 2 is reducing time-to-care for patients. With HoloLens 2, healthcare experts can now collaborate with surgeons, no matter where they are, and interact on immersive 3-D platforms to offer the best possible treatment. Using Dynamics 365 Remote Assist, which can be accessed on, Windows, Android or iOS devices, mixed reality will undoubtedly go a long way towards fulfilling HCG's vision of bridging the gap in terms of medical expertise and talent that pervades the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities across India. It will help transform the healthcare industry through knowledge sharing, simulated training, and personalized patient care.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr B S Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. said, "The adoption of Microsoft HoloLens 2 at HCG is a pivotal step towards serving the larger cause of healthcare. The fact that HoloLens allows users to interact with objects projected into their view is a boon for healthcare stakeholders - whether for comprehending medical scenarios, enhancing surgical interventions, or assessing patient conditions. The HoloLens technology is expected to revolutionize cancer treatment as doctors from Tier-2 cities can now seamlessly work in the guiding light of specialists from metros, thereby enabling every HCG patient to avail of prompt and best-in-class treatment".
HCG is a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology in the fight against cancer and we are reinforcing our commitment to tech-led innovation through India's first Extended Reality Lab using Microsoft HoloLens 2. We are glad to have Microsoft supporting us in our endeavor to improve patient outcomes through personalized and precise cancer treatment. Beyond doubt, a new era in healthcare is being unleashed by disruptive technologies like HoloLens. The future of healthcare is rooted in mixed reality, and HoloLens 2 promises to be at the heart of this transformation." said Mr. Raj Gore, CEO, Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd.
"Mixed reality solutions are empowering healthcare practitioners and experts to reimagine healthcare by accelerating diagnoses, reducing time-to care, and enabling personalization. We are pleased to associate with HCG Hospitals that has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of patients and is now deploying mixed reality tools to create immersive experiences. Using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Remote Assist doctors wearing Microsoft HoloLens 2 can hold video calls with colleagues and experts from anywhere in the world for real time knowledge sharing thereby improving access and efficiency," said Sashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India.
About Healthcare Global Enterprise Ltd.
HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd (HCG), is one of the largest providers of cancer care in India. Through its network of 24 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. HCG's comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies required for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof. Under the "Milann" brand, HCG operates 7 fertility centers.
