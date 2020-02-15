10 Foods To Combat Stomach Gas Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Stomach gas is common and regarded as a normal by-product of digestion. Increased consumption of foods which are high in carbohydrates, fibre, sugar and starch is the main cause of the production of gas in the stomach. The condition remains normal when it gets passed out through burp or fart without causing any interference in our daily activities. The complications arise when the gas in the stomach gets trapped in the digestive system causing extreme abdominal pain.

There are several other reasons for the production of stomach gas such as intestinal diseases, carbonated beverages, gulping foods rapidly, intolerance to certain foods, anxiety and swallowing a large amount of air. However, by making small changes in diet patterns, people can treat their stomach gas problems without visiting a medical expert every time.

Look at some of the best foods that help combat stomach gas:

1. Ginger It is a potential herb used since ancient times to alleviate stomach gas and bloating problems. Ginger acts as a natural carminative and stimulates the natural digestive enzyme that combats gas present in the stomach. How to use: Make ginger tea by boiling a small amount of ginger in water. Add lemon and honey to it. 2. Ajwain It is the most popular herb in every kitchen used to treat stomach gas. Ajwain is also known as carom seeds and consuming them helps in the secretion of stomach juice which is essential for digestion and gas-related problems. How to use: In a glass of water, put half a tsp of ajwain and drink it. 3. Peppermint Tea The herb is used to relieve a lot of digestive issues. Peppermint tea increases the production of bile from the gallbladder that helps to ease stomach gas, indigestion, abdominal pain and heartburn. How to use: Prepare peppermint tea with its leaves or simply add peppermint oil to hot water. 4. Buttermilk Also known as chaas, buttermilk helps to improve digestion and ease stomach gas in a go. It is very light and effective and helps to wash away all the saturated fats which are responsible to cause bloating. How to use: Mix half tsp of heeng (asafoetida) and salt to buttermilk and consume. 5. Cumin Seeds Jeera or cumin seeds help to get rid of bloating, acidity and indigestion. It stimulates the salivary glands that prevent the excess gas formation in the stomach and promote better digestion. How to use: Boil a tbsp of cumin seeds in water. Strain the seeds and drink it after cooling down. 6. Aloe Vera Juice This amazing juice has anti-inflammatory and laxative properties that help relieve stomach gas, boost digestion and promote bowel movement. Aloe vera juice also helps to reduce inflammation of the stomach caused due to bloating. How to use: Drink market-based aloe vera directly or as instructed to be mixed with water or some juices. 7. Yoghurt It is a probiotic which is very good for the gut. Yoghurt helps to keep all the digestive problems away and ease stomach gas. It also helps in the proper digestion of the food. However, make sure not to use yoghurt which is flavoured or contains sweeteners. How to use: Directly consume yoghurt or mix it with some water, jeera and salt and consume. 8. Papaya An enzyme called papain is found in papaya which helps to eliminate all the waste of the digestive system and make digestion easier. This active compound helps to reduce stomach gas and all other digestive discomforts. How to use: Eat fresh papaya or make a smoothie out of it. 9. Lime Juice And Baking Soda It is a great remedy for treating stomach gas. Baking soda helps to neutralize the acid of the stomach and treat indigestion and bloating. On the other hand, lime juice and baking soda also help to treat heartburn. How to use: In lukewarm water, add a tbsp of lime juice and half tsp of baking soda and drink it after eating. 10. Amla Indian gooseberry or amla is among the best ways to beat stomach gas. Consuming amla helps to flush out toxins from the body, ease bloating, fights constipation and regulate the process of digestion. How to use: Prepare amla juice and dilute it with water. Drink in an empty stomach every morning. Common FAQs 1. How can I reduce gas in my stomach? By making small changes in diet and eating habits, one can reduce stomach gas. Common ways to reduce stomach gas include eating and drinking slowly, quitting smoking, avoiding chewing gum, maintaining an active lifestyle and decreasing the number of high fibre and fatty foods in the diet. 2. Does rice cause stomach gas? Foods which are rich in fibre, carbohydrates and starch are broken down in the large intestine by gut bacteria, instead of the small intestine. This leads to stomach gas. Though white rice contains a small number of carbohydrates and starch, it is considered a good whole grain that does not cause stomach gas most of the times. However, brown rice contains more fibre and carbohydrates and responsible to create more stomach gas compared to white rice. 3. What can I drink to reduce bloating? Bloating can make a person feel uncomfortable all the time. Drinks are the best way to treat bloating. Such drinks include buttermilk, peppermint tea, amla juice, aloe vera juice, watermelon smoothie and green tea.