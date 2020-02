10 Foods To Combat Stomach Gas

1. Ginger It is a potential herb used since ancient times to alleviate stomach gas and bloating problems. Ginger acts as a natural carminative and stimulates the natural digestive enzyme that combats gas present in the stomach. How to use: Make ginger tea by boiling a small amount of ginger in water. Add lemon and honey to it.

2. Ajwain It is the most popular herb in every kitchen used to treat stomach gas. Ajwain is also known as carom seeds and consuming them helps in the secretion of stomach juice which is essential for digestion and gas-related problems. How to use: In a glass of water, put half a tsp of ajwain and drink it.

3. Peppermint Tea The herb is used to relieve a lot of digestive issues. Peppermint tea increases the production of bile from the gallbladder that helps to ease stomach gas, indigestion, abdominal pain and heartburn. How to use: Prepare peppermint tea with its leaves or simply add peppermint oil to hot water.

4. Buttermilk Also known as chaas, buttermilk helps to improve digestion and ease stomach gas in a go. It is very light and effective and helps to wash away all the saturated fats which are responsible to cause bloating. How to use: Mix half tsp of heeng (asafoetida) and salt to buttermilk and consume.

5. Cumin Seeds Jeera or cumin seeds help to get rid of bloating, acidity and indigestion. It stimulates the salivary glands that prevent the excess gas formation in the stomach and promote better digestion. How to use: Boil a tbsp of cumin seeds in water. Strain the seeds and drink it after cooling down.

6. Aloe Vera Juice This amazing juice has anti-inflammatory and laxative properties that help relieve stomach gas, boost digestion and promote bowel movement. Aloe vera juice also helps to reduce inflammation of the stomach caused due to bloating. How to use: Drink market-based aloe vera directly or as instructed to be mixed with water or some juices.

7. Yoghurt It is a probiotic which is very good for the gut. Yoghurt helps to keep all the digestive problems away and ease stomach gas. It also helps in the proper digestion of the food. However, make sure not to use yoghurt which is flavoured or contains sweeteners. How to use: Directly consume yoghurt or mix it with some water, jeera and salt and consume.

8. Papaya An enzyme called papain is found in papaya which helps to eliminate all the waste of the digestive system and make digestion easier. This active compound helps to reduce stomach gas and all other digestive discomforts. How to use: Eat fresh papaya or make a smoothie out of it.

9. Lime Juice And Baking Soda It is a great remedy for treating stomach gas. Baking soda helps to neutralize the acid of the stomach and treat indigestion and bloating. On the other hand, lime juice and baking soda also help to treat heartburn. How to use: In lukewarm water, add a tbsp of lime juice and half tsp of baking soda and drink it after eating.