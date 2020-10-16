12 Foods To Avoid In Diabetes

1. Potatoes Potatoes are high in starch and have a high glycemic index. As we know, foods high in glycemic index are linked to the risk of diabetes, high consumption of potatoes may cause diabetes or related complications. Also, potatoes come under starchy vegetables which is why it is excluded from a diabetic diet. [2]

2. Corn Corns are basically considered a sweet vegetable. Though it is rich in vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre, it may increase glucose levels when consumed in a large amount. Consumption of high fructose corn syrup can lead to diabetes.

3. Plantain Plantains belong to the family of banana packed with many vital nutrients. Though they are low in sugar, they are starchier which may contribute to the risk of diabetes. Plantains can help manage diabetes but their large amount may have a hypoglycemic effect.

4. Highly processed white flours Highly processed white flours contain processed carbs which may provide quick energy but are less in nutrients due to too much of processing. Baked goods such as cakes and muffins made with white flours should be avoided if you have diabetes.

5. White rice White grains such as white bread and white pasta are high in starch. Though all grains are starchy but white grains contain more of it compared to whole grains. Diabetics must switch to fibre-rich whole grains food products for the management of diabetes.

6. Meat products Proteins are vital for the growth and development of the body. Some meat products like beef, lamb and port are high in protein but may cause diabetes if consumed in higher proportion. However, its low consumption is also linked to the risk of diabetes. Consume proteins from plant sources like beans, nuts and lentils.

7. Full-fat dairy products Dairy products are rich in calcium and vitamins. However, full-fat dairy products like full-fat yoghurt, whole milk, high-fat cheese and sweetened curds can increase glucose levels and the risk of heart diseases due to their high lactose levels.

8. Fruit juices Fruits are an important part of a diabetes diet, but fruit juices made from those fruits can spike blood glucose levels. When fruits are converted to juices, the fibre in them breaks down. Also, added sugars can be harmful to diabetics.

9. Canned and pickled foods Canned and pickled foods are high in sodium count which can increase the risk of high blood pressure in people with diabetes. These foods should be avoided and also, the intake of salt in meals should be reduced.

10. Saturated and trans fats Foods such as butter, french fries, potato chips, burgers, pizza, mayonnaise and many others contain saturated and trans fats which are associated with increased risk of heart diseases, a complication fo diabetes.

11. Energy drinks Market-based energy drinks contain artificial sweeteners and caffeine in a high proportion which can spike insulin levels for long hours after their consumption. Avoid its consumption to manage diabetes.

12. Dried fruits Dried fruits such as raisins, prunes, figs and dried berries are rich sources of antioxidants with many health benefits. However, they contain concentrated natural sugars and are high in calories. They can heighten the glucose levels in the body when consumed.