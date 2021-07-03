Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Onion Juice: Weight Loss, Fertility, Diabetes And Many More

1. May help reduce weight According to a study, onion juice is rich in quercetin, a plant flavonoid that may help maintain the lipid profile in people with mild cholesterol levels due to its potent antioxidant status. The study also adds that consumption of 100 mL of onion juice daily for eight weeks can greatly reduce the waist circumference, bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and total cholesterol levels. [2] 2. Increases sperm count According to a study, freshly prepared onion juice can positively affect sperm count and improve its viability and motility. Onion juice has a strong antioxidant property that may help protect the health of sperm from damage due to free radicals. In addition, onion juice also improves the blood flow in the testis and enhances the production of testosterone in males by enhancing the production of luteinizing hormone.[3] Are Carrots Good For Male Fertility? 3. Prevents cardiovascular diseases Obesity is the main cause of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and hypertension. Onion juice may help reduce the inflammatory markers caused due to obesity that might lead to heart diseases. It serves as an excellent anti-coagulant and may help prevent the hardening of arteries and protect against heart diseases. Onion juice may also help lower the homocysteine levels and thus, may prevent the early development of cardiac problems. [4] 4. Treats eye infections According to a study, onion juice has significant effects on the eye flora and may help treat common eye infections, blepharitis and conjunctivitis. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory compounds in onion juice may help inhibit the growth of Streptococcus pneumonia and Staphylococcus aureusare which are common eye pathogens. Onion juice can easily be applied in the form of eye drops to treat eye infections. [5] The study also mentions the beneficial effect of onion juice on cataracts and other vision problems. India Reports First Five Cases Of Cytomegalovirus Related Rectal Bleeding In COVID-19 Patients

5. May restore hair loss A study has shown the effectiveness of onion juice when applied topically to treat alopecia areata, a condition characterised by patchy, non-scarring hair loss condition. Onion juice, when applied twice daily for two months, helped in the regrowth of hairs that started two weeks after the administration. Also, the growth was higher in males compared to females. This shows that onion juice can be effective in treating certain hair loss conditions. [6] 6. Prevents osteoporosis risk in postmenopausal women Osteoporosis is characterised by a loss of bone mineral density in which the bone gets weak and brittle. It is highly prevalent in women (18%), especially postmenopausal women (12.7%), compared to men (14.5%). [7] A study has shown that the antioxidant effects of onion juice can help mildly improve the bone mineral density in postmenopausal women, when consumed 100 mL daily for eight weeks. Onion juice can also help treat many other bone-related disorders. [8] Questions To Ask Your Doctor About Diabetes 7. Manages diabetes According to a study, onion juice has hypoglycemic potential due to the presence of quercetin and other antioxidants. Consumption of the juice can help reduce fasting blood glucose by 50 per cent in people with type 2 diabetes. Also, onion juice has the potential to regenerate beta-cells of the pancreas, the cause of type 1 diabetes in which damage to pancreatic cells leads to insufficient production of insulin. [9] 8. Treats allergy A study has shown the inhibitory effect of onion juice on human allergens. Local treatment with onion juice can help reduce the inflammatory cytokines that cause allergic reactions to the skin and related conditions such as bronchial asthma. The study adds that the anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antithrombotic effect of onion juice due to its active compound is primarily responsible for treating the condition. [10] How To Take Care Of Your Children During The Monsoon Season

9. May treat cold and coughs Colds and coughs are common ailments and are best treated with home remedies. According to a study, a mixture of onion juice and honey can be an effective self-care method for cold and minor respiratory illnesses. Some studies also say that oil extracted from onion can help dilute the mucus and prevent further formation. This can be beneficial in cases such as bronchitis and congestion. [11] 10. Helps maintain dental health A study mentions the antibacterial effect of onion juice against Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus, which are the primary causes of dental problems like caries, plaque and gingivitis. Consuming onion juice significantly reduces the progression of the aforementioned bacteria and thus, helps maintain oral health to a large extent. [12] Why Women Should Include Mangoes In Their Diet - 10 Evidence-Based Reasons 11. Reduces earache Earache is common in children. A study investigated the benefit of pouring warm onion drops into the ear canal to get relief from ear pain. This could be due to the presence of essential oils in onions. The best way to use onion for earache is to steam or bake it, followed by extraction of its juice and administering it warm into the affected ear. [13] 12. Protects against heatstroke Heatstroke can be extremely dangerous if not treated immediately. It is highly prevalent during the summer due to increased environmental heat. Some anecdotal studies say that applying onion pulp juice on the feet, behind the neck and back of the ears and chest can help absorb the heat of the body and bring the temperature down, thus treating heatstroke. Why Should You Consume Dates Soaked In Milk?

13. Has cytotoxic effect (Cancer-preventive effect) A study mentions that onion juice can help inhibit the proliferation of colorectal cancer in humans due to the presence of certain vital flavonoids and organosulfur compounds. [14] The anticancer activity of the juice is also beneficial for the prevention of other cancer types such as breast cancer and colon cancer. [15] 14. May prevent kidney failure A study talks about Toxoplasma gondii which is a widespread protozoan responsible for causing kidney failure in humans. It says that onion juice can help decrease the number of toxoplasma in the body and treat their harmful effects, thus maintaining good kidney functions. This could be due to the presence of flavonoids (quercetin) and vitamins (C, E) in onion juice. [16] Types Of Edible Mushrooms Found In India With Their Health Benefits Other Anecdotal-Based Benefits Of Onion Juice May help treat jaundice.

Stops nose bleed

May treat severe headache

Cure for tuberculosis

Instant remedy for acne

Ensures regular periods

Stops loose motion

May reduce arthritis pain

May heal minor burns