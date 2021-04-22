Just In
Earth Day: Effective Eco-Friendly Ways To Improve Your Health And Stay Fit
Earth day is celebrated every year on 22 April to mark the anniversary of the modern environmental movement started in the United States in the year 1970. The day is meant to provide support for environmental protection from emerging environmental issues of the world. This year, the 51st anniversary of Earth Day will be observed.
We know how important our mother earth is for the existence of human beings and millions of other living beings in this ecosystem. Also, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, we have realised how important it is to stay healthy and fit as it is the need of the hour.
Therefore, on the occasion of Earth Day, we will bring to you some effective eco-friendly ways to improve your health and stay fit. It is recommended to follow these tips as they may help you in the long run.
1. Shift To Organic Foods
Organic foods are foods that are grown without the use of artificial synthetics such as fertiliser, pesticides, radiation or genetically modified organisms. They are higher in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, and low in toxic metals such as cadmium, compared to non-organic foods.
Shift to organic foods as they may offer a healthy lifestyle as well as also reduce environmental pollution and enhance soil and water quality. To do that, you can choose to buy foods from local markets, eat the meat from animals who are given organic feed and avoid too many processed foods.
2. Reduce Exposure To toxins
A small number of toxins such as formaldehyde and phosphates are found in most of the useful market products such as deodorants, scented candles and air freshener. Though the quantity is adjusted as per the government guidelines, regular exposure to these products could increase the risk of diseases such as asthma and cancer.
Lower your exposure to such an extent by avoiding the use of these things every day. For example, you can prepare your own skin products at home by using natural herbs such as aloe vera and turmeric. To freshen up the home, you can use natural flowers.
3. Minimise Intake Of Meat Products
Animal meat products are a good source of vitamin B12, omega-3 and protein that helps in the formation of red blood cells, growth of the body and many others. However, overconsumption of these products can increase the risk of heart diseases and cholesterol.
Experts suggest that abstaining totally from eating meat products may cause deficiency of the aforementioned nutrients. Therefore, minimising the intake is the best way to get their health benefits and also protect the environment.
4. Grow Your Own Foods
Growing your own foods can help save money, improve your health and keep you connected to nature. A study has shown that gardening can help reduce psychological problems such as mood change, anxiety, stress, anger, sadness and other mental health conditions. [1]
Also, when you grow your own food, the chances of getting exposed to the harmful effects of synthetic materials such as pesticides will become less. The best way is to start with growing herbs such as mint, spring onions, tomatoes, beetroot and peas.
5. Prefer Cycling Instead Of Fuel Vehicles
The combustion of fossil fuels from vehicles is one of the top causes of air pollution. The toxic fumes that come out from vehicles are responsible to trigger respiratory problems such as asthma or worsen them. Also, the earth is running low on fossil fuels day by day.
The best and healthiest way to prevent these is by starting cycling or walking. These physical activities not only help improve the overall health but are also eco-friendly. You can choose to cycle to your school, office or nearby shops and reduce the combustion of fuels to a certain extent.
6. Plant Trees
Trees and plants have a great role in supporting our life cycle on the planet. They produce oxygen which is a lifeline for human beings and absorb carbon dioxide to reduce pollution.
Planting trees is also a great alternative to work out. According to a study, forest therapy is vital for health promotion and disease prevention. It may help reduce anxiety, stress and improve cognitive functions, immune functions and overall quality of life. Therefore, keep planting trees as much as you can and surround yourself with nature. [3]
7. Focus On Reusable Items
Using reusable items is an environmentally friendly way to reduce the waste on the planet and prevent land, water and air pollution to a certain extent. Non-biodegradable wastes such as plastic cannot be broken down by natural organisms, even after thousand years and thus, keep causing pollution.
Reusable items are the best alternative as they decompose easily and do not pollute the environment. Some of the examples of reusable items include glass jars, newspaper, etc.
8. Sunlight Is Essential
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D which is required by our body to build stronger bones, teeth and muscles and prevent the risk of bone-related diseases such as osteoporosis.
In spite of that, people nowadays don't take out time from their busy lives and spend 10 minutes in the morning sunlight and get its benefits. Boost the amount of vitamin D in your body by spending around 10-15 every day in the morning sunlight (till 7 am) and stay fit and healthy. Avoid staying in the sun after 10 am. [4]
9. Reduce Usage Of Mobile Phones
Electronic devices such as phones and computers have made life easy but they have also increased the burden on health and natural resources. In the manufacturing of these phones, toxic metals such as aluminium, silicon, plastic and iron are used which are generating a huge amount of waste.
Nowadays, it may be difficult for you to totally disconnect from the digital world. Therefore, start with small steps such as unplug yourself from devices for a few hours and focus on your well-being or read a book or practice yoga, instead of binge-watching series.
10. Save Water
A study has shown that water is essential for sustaining life as it helps in almost all of the body functions. Apart from that, water is also essential to carry out our daily activities such as bathing, washing clothes and plantation. [5]
As we know, the availability of usable water is degrading day by day, therefore make effort to save this natural resource. To do that you can do things like taking short showers, brushing teeth without a tap on and installing low flow showers.
11. Create Less Waste
Last but not the least, creating less waste is an important step to reduce pollution and keep the environment pollution-free and ultimately, keep ourselves healthy and fit.
Perform all of the aforementioned actions such as using reusable items, plant trees and reduce the use of fuel vehicles to reduce waste. Remember, the first step to reduce waste starts at home.