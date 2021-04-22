Earth Day: Effective Eco-Friendly Ways To Improve Your Health And Stay Fit

1. Shift To Organic Foods

Organic foods are foods that are grown without the use of artificial synthetics such as fertiliser, pesticides, radiation or genetically modified organisms. They are higher in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, and low in toxic metals such as cadmium, compared to non-organic foods.

Shift to organic foods as they may offer a healthy lifestyle as well as also reduce environmental pollution and enhance soil and water quality. To do that, you can choose to buy foods from local markets, eat the meat from animals who are given organic feed and avoid too many processed foods.

2. Reduce Exposure To toxins

A small number of toxins such as formaldehyde and phosphates are found in most of the useful market products such as deodorants, scented candles and air freshener. Though the quantity is adjusted as per the government guidelines, regular exposure to these products could increase the risk of diseases such as asthma and cancer.

Lower your exposure to such an extent by avoiding the use of these things every day. For example, you can prepare your own skin products at home by using natural herbs such as aloe vera and turmeric. To freshen up the home, you can use natural flowers.

3. Minimise Intake Of Meat Products

Animal meat products are a good source of vitamin B12, omega-3 and protein that helps in the formation of red blood cells, growth of the body and many others. However, overconsumption of these products can increase the risk of heart diseases and cholesterol.

Experts suggest that abstaining totally from eating meat products may cause deficiency of the aforementioned nutrients. Therefore, minimising the intake is the best way to get their health benefits and also protect the environment.

4. Grow Your Own Foods

Growing your own foods can help save money, improve your health and keep you connected to nature. A study has shown that gardening can help reduce psychological problems such as mood change, anxiety, stress, anger, sadness and other mental health conditions. [1]

Also, when you grow your own food, the chances of getting exposed to the harmful effects of synthetic materials such as pesticides will become less. The best way is to start with growing herbs such as mint, spring onions, tomatoes, beetroot and peas.

