Dissolving Vaccine Tablets For Urinary Tract Infections: Important Points

An infection of the urinary tract (UTI) can occur anywhere in the urinary system. The urinary system includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. Most infections occur in the lower urinary tract.

The risk of developing a UTI is higher for women than for men. If an infection is confined to the bladder, it is painless and annoying. However, if an infection spreads to the kidneys, serious health problems can arise [1].

UTIs are often treated with antibiotics. It is also possible to take steps to reduce the risk of developing a UTI in the first place.

There is an increasing level of resistance to antibiotics among Uropathogenic Escherichia coli (UPEC) strains, which cause around 80 per cent of uncomplicated UTIs. This calls for new approaches to treating and preventing UTIs that overcome antibiotic resistance.

And behold - using a pill-like vaccine developed in a new study, researchers have overcome these challenges by developing a UTI vaccine that dissolves under the tongue. The new vaccine was evaluated using animal models and determined to be as effective as high-dose oral antibiotics, but with fewer adverse effects on the microbiome [2].

Here are the important points from the study:

Point 1: For the purpose of combating the challenges of antibiotic resistance of UTI-causing germs, researchers developed a pill-like vaccine for UTIs which dissolves under the tongue. Based on animal models, the researchers determined that their new vaccine was as effective as high-dose oral antibiotics but had a lower impact on the microbiome [3].

Point 2: Currently, immunomodulatory therapies are being investigated for this purpose. However, these therapies are often time-consuming to administer, requiring daily dosing for a minimum of three months, and do not appear to provide long-term protection.

Point 3: This vaccine may reduce several of the problems associated with antibiotic treatment if it is effective in preventing and treating UTIs. Experts highlighted problems related to multidrug-resistant bacteria, disruption of the microbiome, and decreases in antibiotic-associated allergic reactions [4].

Point 4: In the study, the researchers found that the vaccine enhanced the production of antibodies in mice and that the antibodies produced bound specifically to pathogenic UPECs (UroPathogenic Escherichia coli).

Point 5: Researchers have developed peptide nanofibers to treat and prevent specific types of UTI-causing bacteria by activating the immune system. As the agent dissolves in the mouth and travels to the bladder, it is able to reach the pathogen, and it targets a specific pathogen.

Point 6: It was recognized by the researchers that cost-effectiveness was extremely important for treating UTIs. Removing the need for cold-chain storage can improve accessibility and dramatically reduce treatment costs. As a result, the researchers developed tablet versions of their vaccine for testing on mice and found that sublingual tablets worked similarly to droplet-based vaccines [5].

Point 7: Researchers found that the tablets dissolved in less than 20 seconds, indicating that they may be suitable for human use. By stimulating antibody production, the vaccine will assist the immune system in killing or clearing the bacteria by engulfing them in innate immune cells such as neutrophils.

On A Final Note...

To date, there have been no human studies to evaluate the vaccine tablets' efficacy and potential adverse effects. Therefore, human studies are required.

