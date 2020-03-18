ENGLISH

    Coronavirus: What You Need To Know About Self-quarantine

    By

    The number of coronavirus cases crossed over 167, 511 (13 903 new) and 6606 (862 new) people have died globally as per the World Health Organization (WHO). With the numbers increasing day by day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and WHO have asked individuals and families to self-quarantine or remain in isolation.

    What does quarantine mean?

    Quarantine is a state, period or place of isolation in which people or animals that have arrived from elsewhere or have been exposed to a contagious disease are placed. During this period the person or animal is isolated to prevent the transmission of the disease.

    Many offices and educational institutions have taken CDC's advice and have voluntarily cancelled meetings, issued work from home or have given holidays in an effort to minimize the spread and risk of the coronavirus disease.

    If more and more people go into self-quarantine and social distance themselves, the coronavirus cases will remain at a manageable level.

    Quarantine can last for as long as the virus incubation period which is about 14 days.

    Array

    Who needs to self-quarantine?

    Self-quarantine or isolation is not only for sick people but also for healthy people who have travelled from places that have been affected by the disease. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has recommended self-quarantine for individuals showing symptoms and social distancing from everyone else.

    Array

    When should you self-quarantine ?

    The CDC recommends you to self-quarantine if you have a medium or high risk of contracting the virus, if you recently travelled back from China's Hubei Province, or if you are living with a person who recently has been diagnosed with coronavirus and you have taken no steps to protect yourself.

    Array

    How long should you self-quarantine if you don’t notice any symptoms of coronavirus?

    Health experts advise that self-quarantine should be done for two weeks just to be safe because sometimes symptoms might show up within six to twelve days.

    How long should you self-quarantine if you notice any symptoms of coronavirus?

    If you have cold and flu-like symptoms, you should self-quarantine for up to 14 days.

    Array

    How to self-quarantine during COVID-19 outbreak

    Here's how to self-quarantine during a coronavirus outbreak or if you have already tested positive.

    • If you are staying with your family members, stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom.
    • Avoid going near your pets.
    • Don't allow visitors into your home apart from doctors.
    • Wear a face mask if you are going out for a walk or going to meet your doctor.
    • If you are with family members, avoid sharing household items like utensils, towels, cups and even bedding.
    • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue while coughing and sneezing and discard the tissue properly.
    • Wash your hands with soap and water or use a sanitizer to keep your hands clean.
    • Wipe your tabletops, doorknobs, countertops, phones, keyboards and bedside tables more often with a household cleanser.
    • Wipe surfaces that have been contaminated by bodily fluids
    • If you are living alone, try to get your food delivered by a friend or by using an online delivery service.
    • Stock up on foods such as rice, pasta, beans, oats, chocolate, coffee, fruits and veggies.
    • Monitor your symptoms continuously.
    Array

    Should you ask your healthcare provider before you decide to self-quarantine?

    You should inform your healthcare provider before you isolate yourself. Your doctor can give tips on how to stay safe and protect people around you and the symptoms to look out for.

    To Conclude...

    This will be a difficult time for you as you will have to ensure that you take necessary precautions to keep you safe and others around you. Get your groceries, toiletries and medications delivered by a friend or by a local delivery guy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 9:00 [IST]
