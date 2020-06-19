Do You Use Contact lenses? Then You Should Read About Contact Lens Solution Toxicity

What Causes Contact Lens Solution Toxicity? The condition is mainly caused by contact lens solutions, such as the following [3]: Cleaning solutions

Rinsing solutions

Disinfecting solutions

Multipurpose solutions

Rewetting solutions

It can also develop due to contact lens overwear (often sleeping in contact lenses) leading to corneal hypoxia. If one develops eye irritation after months, a likely culprit is the contact lens solution they use.

What Are The Symptoms Of Contact Lens Solution Toxicity? Doctors assert that although there will not be any sudden distinct changes in the eye that would point only to a toxic reaction, there can be certain signs and symptoms. Patients with contact lens solution toxicity can experience any or all of the following symptoms [4]: Pain

Redness of the eye

Discharge from the eyes

Itching

Inability to wear the contact lenses

Tearing

Decreased or blurred vision

Foreign body sensation Note: If the symptoms appear when you use a particular type of eye solution, take note. Also check if the solution has had any changes, such as the company changing the ingredients, or a new label that says 'new and improved.'

Who Is At The Risk Of Developing Contact Lens Solution Toxicity? More than 20 per cent of contact lens wearers experience reactions to contact lens solutions at some time [5]. In most cases, this happens when the person switches to a new solution (brand or type). A change in the formulation of the solution used can also lead to the risk of developing contact lens solution toxicity [6]. People who also have problems with the fit and the comfort of their contact lenses are also at the risk of contact lens solution toxicity. Common allergies that affect the eyes, such as dust allergy can also increase the risk.

What Are The Complications Of Contact Lens Solution Toxicity? Corneal hypoxia, which can lead to a rapid decline in vision associated with ocular pain, redness, corneal scarring and light sensitivity [7]

Reduced vision

Severe pain in the eyes

Light sensitivity

When To See A Doctor If you notice any or one of the following, it is important that you visit a doctor immediately. Progressive pain

Progressive vision loss [8]

Thick or pus-like discharge

No improvement or worsening of your eye condition after 24 hours without the use of contact lenses or solution

What Are The Treatments? The doctor or the optometrist will check whether the contact lenses are ill-fitting. You may be prescribed both eye drops and ointments depending on how severe the reaction is. Further treatment options will be discussed if there are any other associated problems with eye irritation [9].

How To Manage Contact Lens Solution Toxicity? The first and foremost step is to stop using the product immediately and remove the contact lenses that are causing the irritation [10]. In addition, the following steps may help provide some relief from the irritation and pain. Rinse your eyes gently with cool water

Warm compresses for aching, pain or discharge

Use cold compresses for itching and swelling

Do not rub the eyes, so as to reduce the irritation caused by the reaction to the contact lens solution Once your eyes are free from the irritation, discuss with your doctor and switch to other brands or formulations of contact lens solutions.