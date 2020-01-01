10 Common Health Conditions Affecting Millennials Wellness oi-Amritha K

Millennials, also known as Gen Y are the demographic group following Generation X and preceding Generation Z. Millennials are often referred to as echo boomers due to a major surge in birth rates in the 1980s and 1990s, and also because millennials are often the children of the baby boomers.

Although it has been seemingly understood that millennials are extremely cautious of their health, owing to the numerous innovations and ideas in the health sphere, recent studies point out otherwise. That is, Gen Y is increasingly prone towards developing various types of health problems, in comparison to the others [1] .

According to the data collected by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BCBSA), individuals born between 1981 and 1996 who were 21 to 36 in 2017 are reported to be battling a range of health conditions even at a relatively young age [2] .

The data gathered a list of 10 common health problems affecting the millennials and they are as follows. Take a look.

10. Type 2 diabetes According to the findings of various studies and reports, it has been asserted that millennials had a much higher prevalence of high blood pressure, Type II diabetes, high cholesterol and nicotine dependence at age 35 than Gen X-ers did at that age. 9. Tobacco use disorder Tobacco use remains the single most preventable cause of death, disability, and disease in many countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the millennial generation is asserted to be the generation to end smoking, due to the high number of deaths and other health problems caused by the habit. 8. High cholesterol Even if you think you're in great shape, it's important to pay attention to your heart from your early 20s. Because, studies point out that you can develop the risk of high cholesterol from a young age and when monitored, can help prevent the elevation of the condition in the later stages of life. 7. Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis are both inflammatory bowel diseases with many similarities. Both Crohn's diseases and ulcerative colitis cause digestive distress and inflammation in the gastrointestinal tract. However, unlike Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis is linked to a response of the immune system. You can prevent the onset of these inflammatory conditions by avoiding greasy and spicy foods, limit dairy and fibre consumption and drinking plenty of water. 6. Psychotic conditions Psychotic conditions or psychotic disorders are severe mental disorders that cause abnormal thinking and perceptions. The most common psychotic disorders include schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder and delusional disorder. Pay attention to changes in behaviours, thoughts and emotions and get professional help. 5. Hyperactivity According to the National Institute of Mental Health, hyperactivity is when a person seems to move about constantly, including in situations in which it is not appropriate; or excessively fidgets, taps or talks. As doctors point out, it occurs in combination with inattention and impulsivity caused by Attention-deficit or hyperactivity disorder. However, some people with ADHD only may struggle with either attention-deficit or hyperactivity or impulsivity. 4. Hypertension Also termed as high blood pressure, the condition increases your risk for stroke, heart failure and other health conditions if left untreated. Normal blood pressure includes systolic levels less than 120 mm Hg and diastolic levels less than 80 mm Hg. If you come across any fluctuations in the normal levels, get immediate medical help. 3. Alcohol use disorder It is defined as a pattern of alcohol use, which involves problem controlling your drinking, being preoccupied with alcohol, continuing to use alcohol even when it causes problems, having to drink more to get the same effect, or having withdrawal symptoms when you rapidly decrease or stop drinking. Alcohol use disorder is highly dangerous for your overall health and cause other alcohol-related problems and is one of the most common health problem reported in millennials, with 25 per cent of the Gen Y population resorting to alcohol for every occasion. 2. Substance use disorder Another major problem reported in the millennials, they have a high rate of addiction, but they also have the highest rate of treatment. One of the major causes of death in millennials is substance abuse, which requires extensive and immediate treatment. 1. Major depression Depression may be on the rise among younger millennials, with almost 40 per cent of the population suffering from the silent killer. Symptoms include being distinctly depressed or irritable mood, loss of interest or pleasure, decreased or increased weight or appetite, decreased or increased sleep and appearing slowed down or agitated. Seek the help of a mental health provider to find out what treatment options and resources are available, as depression is treatable and getting the right form of assistance and guidance can help you manage your mental health.

On A Final Note...

Researchers link technological advances, media overload, undefined work schedules etc. are some of the common causes contributing to the high levels of health concerns among the millennials. Unplugging from technology, work, and media, and replacing those with meaningful face-to-face time with others are said to be beneficial. If you think you or your loved ones are suffering, do not waste any time thinking - get immediate medical help.

