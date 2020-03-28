Can Vitamin C Help Prevent COVID-19?

Vitamin C and The Immune System Vitamin C is very essential to humans. It is a powerful antioxidant that contributes to the immune system of our body by supporting multiple cellular functions. Deficiency of this essential nutrient in our body can lead to impaired immunity and symptoms such as rough skin, weakness, anaemia and swollen joints. The main function of vitamin C is to protect against pathogens and promote scavenging activity in the body. Free radicals scavenging is very important to save cells from the damage of free radicals. Vitamin C is also very effective to prevent and treat respiratory infections. [2] Vitamin C is linked to several inflammatory processes and immunity. It helps in the production and function of white blood cells and fights against several inflammatory diseases. Not only this, but vitamin C is also known to have antiviral and antibacterial roles. [3]

Drop-In Vitamin C Level A study published in the Journal of The Royal Society of Medicine says that vitamin C increases the functioning of T-cells in our body and decreases the multiplication of viruses. It also increases resistance against multiple viral and bacterial infections like pneumonia. [4] Drop in the levels of vitamin C in our body can lead to acute bronchitis and pneumonia and other lung infections. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a sufficient dosage of vitamin C in the body i.e. 75 mg for adult women and 90 mg for adult men. Another study suggests that pneumonia reduced to around 80% in people who were administered with dietary vitamin C intake. Also, the incidence of common cold decreased by an average of 50%. [5] Coronavirus causes accumulation of fluids in the lungs and destroys the alveolar capillaries. A clinical trial study carried out in February 2020 suggests that vitamin C helps to eliminate alveolar fluid and prevent its further accumulation thus, reducing damage to the lungs. It also helps prevent the common cold and shows protective effects on patients who have influenza. [6]

Vitamin C And SARS-CoV According to a Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, vitamin C has reduced the severity and duration of the common cold in humans as well as decreased viral respiratory infections. In three controlled trials, vitamin C has shown its effectiveness in lowering the incidence of pneumonia and respiratory tract infection caused due to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). [7]

Is It Effective To Cure COVID-19? Vitamin C has a lot of health benefits but saying that it completely helps cure COVID-19 would be wrong. Though several clinical trials say that vitamin C boosts the immune system and help fight against coronavirus, the study needs further evidence to prove it. Till then, the most effective way to prevent the spread of the infection is to maintain good hand hygiene and self-isolation until there's no particular vaccine developed.