Cancer: Can Gardening Help Reduce Cancer Risk?

It is estimated that cancer remains the fifth leading cause of death in India due to its increasing incidence rates. In India, the cancer disease burden is characterized by poor detection, with less than 30%, 15% and 33% of breast, lung, and cervical cancers being diagnosed at stages 1 and 2, respectively.

As of 2020, the number of cancer-related deaths is estimated to be between 8 and 9 lakh [1].

Can You Prevent Cancer?

By making healthy choices, you can reduce your risk of developing cancer. Screening tests can detect cancers early, when treatment is most effective. Vaccines (shots) can prevent several types of cancer.

Screening tests, vaccinations (shots), and adopting healthy habits, such as maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding tobacco, limiting the amount of alcohol you consume, and protecting your skin, can help prevent the development of cancer [2].

Despite the fact that not all cancers can be prevented, these measures can significantly reduce the risk of the disease developing. Similarly, a recent study found gardening may help prevent cancer [3].

Can Gardening Help Reduce Cancer Risk?

In the first randomised, controlled study of community gardening by the American Cancer Society, participants who started gardening ate more fibre and exercised more - two known ways of reducing cancer and chronic disease risks. Additionally, their levels of stress and anxiety significantly decreased as a result.

People who garden have healthier eating habits:

In observational studies, it has been found that gardeners eat more fruits and vegetables (naturally rich in fibre) and have a healthier weight. However, it has not been determined if healthier people just tend to garden or if gardening impacts health [4].

There is no doubt that fibre exerts a profound influence on inflammation and immune responses, influencing everything from how we metabolize food to how healthy our gut microbiome is to how susceptible we are to diabetes and certain types of cancer.

The average adult consumes less than 16 grams of fibre per day, while doctors recommend 25 to 38 grams. Adding one gram of fibre to one's diet can have a significant impact on health [5].

People who garden get more physical activity:

In addition, the gardening group increased their physical activity levels by approximately 42 minutes per week.

People who garden have reduced stress and anxiety levels:

Additionally, the researchers showed that the participants a decrease in their stress and anxiety levels, with those who entered the study most stressed and anxious experiencing the greatest improvement in their mental health [6].

Gardening together could actually save lives:

The researchers pointed out that there is also a great deal of social interaction that takes place. Even if you come to the garden intending to grow your own food on your own in a quiet place, with time you begin to view your neighbour's plot and share techniques and recipes.

In addition to the health benefits of gardening alone, gardening in a community may have additional benefits as well. It's not just about the fruits and vegetables. It's about being in a natural space outdoors with others.

There are many health benefits associated with social interaction, with the main benefit being improved mental health. It is beneficial to your brain health that social interaction lowers your risk of dementia. It promotes a sense of belonging, security, and safety [7][8]. It gives you the opportunity to confide in others and to let them confide in you.

On A Final Note...

The wonderful thing about gardening is that it is easily adaptable. In a small space, such as an apartment, you can plant smaller plants like herbs using window boxes, or find a plot available in a community garden.

Also remember, gardening alone is not sufficient to reduce the risk of cancer; the combination of gardening, more fibre, and increased physical activity can be very effective.

