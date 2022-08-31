Can Beards Make Men Feel Attractive? Let's See What Science Has To Say About It Wellness oi-Amritha K

Beard psychology is a complex field of research that has yielded a number of mixed conclusions -- one study has demonstrated that men with beards are perceived to be more likely to commit crimes. In contrast, another study shows that having a beard enhances one's trustworthiness. However, there is a consistent psychological association between beards and masculinity, a trait also associated with aggression.

Consequently, a recent study explored the 'positives' of having a beard - does having a beard make a man feel attractive? Let's find out.

Can Beards Make Men Feel Attractive?

A recent survey found that men are more confident with beards. One in five would give up making love for a year to achieve the perfect beard. Most men would not give up sex in exchange for the perfect beard, but that does not mean they do not desire to have manly facial hair [1].

Several studies and experts have studied the connection between a man's beard and self-confidence.

1. Increased confidence

According to that survey, having facial hair can improve your self-esteem. In addition, beards are an ancient symbol of strength, masculinity, and other positive characteristics, which can boost your self-esteem when you look in the mirror [2][3].

2. A sign of self-care

Beards are difficult to grow. To make your beard look its best, one must eat healthy food and drink plenty of water. Keeping a good-looking beard also requires regular maintenance. Taking care of your beard and maintaining a healthy lifestyle contribute to a well-groomed beard, demonstrating that you care about your health and take care of yourself [4].

3. More attraction

It has been demonstrated that people of all genders, especially women, are more attracted to men who have beards. Darwin suggested that growing a beard was an ornamental feature for human males to attract the other gender. This is similar to how animals develop certain feather colours or develop certain sounds to attract a mate. Historically, prehistoric men were more likely to reproduce since women were more attracted to mates with beards [5][6].

On A Final Note...

This article doesn't imply that every man should grow a beard. The purpose of this article is only to shed some light on how growing facial hair can affect a man's self-esteem. The facts contained in this article are based on surveys and research.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, 17:25 [IST]