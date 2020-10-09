From Coconut Oil To Canola Oil, Know About Best Cooking Oils For Diabetes

1. Virgin coconut oil Many controversies surround the acceptance of coconut oil for diabetes. However, experts believe that coconut oil is one of the best cooking oils for diabetics. A study has shown that coconut oil may support normal glucose homeostasis and enhance the immune system through fatty acid metabolism. This can help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. [1]

2. Extra virgin olive oil Extra virgin olive oil is made by cold-pressing olives. Meals made with olive oil tend to raise only a small amount of blood sugar compared to corn oil. A meta-analysis on olive oil has shown that the oil is beneficial in the management and prevention of type 2 diabetes. You can use olive oil for dressings, dipping, and low-heat cooking. Avoid high heat cooking and frying with olive oil. [2] 12 Common Health Mistakes To Avoid During Winters

3. Walnut oil Walnut oil is effective against type 2 diabetes. It is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acid, omega 3 and many vitamins, which is very useful for diabetics. Walnut oil contains high levels of Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that helps reduce fasting blood sugar and HbA1c when taken for three months, 15g daily. [3]

4. Palm oil Palm oil is considered the higher consuming vegetable oil worldwide. However, its consumption is linked to the increased risk of diabetes and heart diseases. This is because palm oil contains 40 per cent of monounsaturated fatty acid and 10 per cent of polyunsaturated fatty acid, which is good from the health perspective but also contains 45 per cent of saturated fats, which can increase the diabetes risk. However, it is favoured due to its high melting point and oxidative resistance due to high saturated fats. [4] World Heart Day 2020: Best Foods To Prevent The Risk Of Heart Diseases In Diabetics

5. Flaxseed oil Flaxseed is mainly compressed for its oil for use in multiple purposes. However, it is also considered as a dietary supplement for diabetics due to its high concentration of omega 3 fatty acids. A study has shown that flaxseed oil shows no impact on insulin, fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels after consumption. Therefore, it can be concluded that the oil can be used in the proper management of type 2 diabetes. [5]

6. Macadamia nut oil The oil is known to improve lipid or cholesterol levels in the body, which in turn, improves insulin sensitivity and reduces inflammation cytokines. Macadamia nut oil is rich in monosaturated fatty acids, with around 65 per cent of oleic acid and 18 per cent of palmitoleic acid. This helps reduce the inflammation which is the main cause of diabetes. [6] 15 Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Diabetes In Women Above 40

7. Canola oil Canola oil is made by extracting rapeseed, a bright-yellow flowering plant. It is neutral in taste and has a high amount of omega-3 fatty acids. Due to the low amount of saturated fat, it is regarded as one of the best cooking oils for diabetics. A study has shown that canola oil reduces oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, which helps improve diabetes complications due to these factors. [7]

8. Sunflower oil A study has shown that sunflower oil significantly lowers blood glucose in the body. The high content of oleic acid in the oil contributes to lowering the total cholesterol in the body. This directly improves the insulin levels and lipid profile and prevent the risk of metabolic syndrome, which is known to cause diabetes. [8] Barley Tea: Health Benefits, Side Effects And How To Prepare

9. Sesame oil This is made from un-toasted or toasted sesame seeds. A study links the use of sesame oil to the lowering of blood pressure and improvement in antioxidant status, in patients with diabetes. The study also mentions that sesame oil can be safely used with drug combination for the management of diabetes. Sesame oil has a high smoke point and this makes it a good option for high heat cooking. [9]

10. Avocado oil Avocado oil carries a high quantity of monounsaturated fats and it is also one of the best sources of oleic fatty acid. Monounsaturated fats help diabetics process glucose and use insulin more effectively. Its supplements are widely used to prevent brain dysfunction induced by diabetes. [10] COVID-19: Safety Tips For Visiting Hospitals During The Pandemic

11. Rice bran oil Oleic acid in the rice bran oil is predominant. Its intake significantly decreases total serum cholesterol and insulin resistance when consumed for 50 days. Rice bran oil is made by extracting the oil from the hard outer layer of rice. It has a mild flavour and a high smoke point. [11]

12. Groundnut oil The reduction in blood sugar by the consumption of groundnut oil is significantly small but effective. It tends to lower bad cholesterol levels and increase antioxidant levels in the body, whose low count is the main cause of inflammation. [12]