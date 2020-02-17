Just In
17 Foods To Eat And Avoid Before Travelling
Eating well before travelling is as important as eating during the flight or after the flight. The right diet will keep you 100% healthy even you are more than twenty thousand feet up in the air while the wrong ones may make you feel miserable the whole time.
Foods can make a huge difference in your travelling experience. When you eat right and get into the flight, the next few hours will pass off peacefully. In case, you chose the unhealthy diet, you may have to spend the next few hours in discomfort with the continuous feeling of getting down from the flight. In this way, you won't be able to enjoy your travel and may go into the state of regret.
These are the list of foods which are light and healthy and won't trouble you in any ways before your journey.
Avocado
This fruit contains healthy fats and proteins that can make you feel satisfied and less hungry during those long journey flights. Spread some peanut butter over it or have it with some dry fruits before your journey.
Quinoa
Fibre and protein are survivals on a long flight journey. Quinoa is a rich source of both of these nutrients and is considered the best food before travelling. Include it in your salad or prepare quinoa pulao. You can also prepare it like oats add fresh fruits to it.
Kale chips
It is a rich source of vitamin B (B1, B6, B2) that helps boost energy and keep you energized throughout the journey, especially if it a long one or overnight journey. The vitamin also helps you get better sleep and wake up with a freshen feeling.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are a great source of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. They help you stay full for a long time without any side effects like bloating or indigestion. Add chia seeds to oats or your smoothies and enjoy your travel.
Peanut butter
The best way to eat peanut butter before travelling is by adding it to a chicken salad, sandwich or wrap. Peanut butter is a good way to save your day and healthily satisfy your night cravings.
Crackers
Salty nutcrackers, rye crackers or granola crackers are the best options for a healthy and quick snack. They are useful especially when a person is getting late to catch his/her flight. They can simply grab these crackers and have it on the way to the airport.
Smoothies
They make for a great way to fill your body with essential nutrients as well as boost energy for wonderful flight experience. The big advantage of having smoothies are it is easy to prepare and quick-filling. One can also go for fresh smoothies available in the airport.
Banana
Flights have a tight space which does not allow passengers to sit comfortably. Many people tend to experience leg cramps due to this. Banana helps to combat these muscle cramps due to the presence of potassium, calcium and magnesium.
Water
Maintaining the water level in our body is very essential before travelling. Water deficiency in the body can increase the risk of dehydration and cause symptoms like nausea, headache and migraines. Also, don't overdose water as it may make you take more trips to the bathroom.
Foods To Avoid
10. Beans or other legumes as they may leave the person bloated
11. Spicy foods or chips
12. Fatty foods like pizza or burger as they may cause heartburn through the journey
13. Garlic-based foods as they may cause bad breath and acidic problems
14. Coffee as it may cause dehydration
15. Cruciferous veggies like broccoli and cauliflower as they may cause bloating
16. Alcohol as it may cause headache or dehydration
17. Carbonated drinks as they may cause stomach gas problems.
Common FAQS
1. What should you avoid before flying?
Before flying, make sure you are well hydrated as well as filled healthily. Avoid eating fried foods, spicy fruits, beans, coffee, broccoli or alcohol. These foods may increase the risk of bloating and make you feel uncomfortable throughout the journey.
2. What can I bring to eat on a plane?
There are many light and healthy foods which you can bring with you on a plane. Such foods include cracker bars, cucumber sandwiches, apple and peanut butter, dried fruits, green salad, hummus and many more. These foods will fill your stomach but won't make it heavy so that you can have a peaceful journey.
3. What should I eat when travelling long distances?
Long travels can be harassing and may drain your energy. When travelling long distances, it is suggested to include protein and fibre-rich foods as they help provide energy as well as keep you full for a longer time. Such foods include hummus, pumpkin seeds, greek yoghurt, carrots, protein bars and granola bars.
4. What snacks are good for travel?
Foods during travel play an important role as it can make your travel experience good or bad. The healthy snacking options for travel include pumpkin seeds, berries, cookie bars (with less sugar), granola bars, sweet bread, dry fruits, dark chocolates, popcorn chips or any fresh fruits.
5. How do you pack snacks for travel?
Before travelling through flights, it is better to pack light and healthy snacks if you don't want to stop and buy those overpriced food items available in the airport. Avoid packing any liquid items like yoghurt or coconut water and smelly foods like tuna, burritos or bananas. Remember to keep foods in your handbags so that you can easily have it during the travel.
6. How do you eat clean while travelling?
While travelling, it is very important to eat clean so that you can enjoy your travel to the fullest and come back with good health. Some of the ways to eat clean are: carry your own water, eat on time, don't consume alcohol and chose fresh foods.
7. Does my flight have food?
Every flight has its own food policy. Short duration flights usually keep snacks and beverages while long-duration flights have a meal option. Also, on some flights, there is an option to bring your own food while some don't have this option.