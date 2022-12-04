Did You Know These Benefits Of Massaging Feet Before Bedtime? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Many people know how relaxing a good foot massage can be, particularly if you've been on your feet all day. As a matter of fact, our feet perform the majority of our bodily functions. They support us wherever we go, and regular foot massages will help keep them strong and flexible.

Health experts recommend that one should make a habit of massaging one's feet an hour before bedtime as the least pampered part of one's body. In addition to keeping the feet strong and flexible, this practise also protects against several health problems [1].

For centuries, foot massage has been practised to promote health and well-being in many cultures. A foot massage is a form of complementary and alternative medicine that is used by millions worldwide [2]. Many people, however, are unaware of the many benefits that a foot massage offers - that is why we will take the time to explain them to you.

The following are some health benefits of massaging your feet before you go to bed.

Benefits Of Massaging Feet Before Bedtime

Here are the health benefits of massaging feet, take a look.

1. Enhances blood circulation

There is a reduction in blood circulation in the human body due to sedentary lifestyles. Regular foot massages help increase blood flow to the feet and keep heart disease at bay by increasing the blood supply to the feet. It has also been shown that foot massages reduce the chance of developing varicose veins in the legs, particularly if the condition runs in families [3].

2. Relieves leg pain

Practice healthy foot massage for a month to eliminate restless leg syndrome. Massaging the feet with warm coconut oil before bedtime is effective in relaxing the nerves, which in turn relieves restless leg syndrome [3].

3. Reduces blood pressure

One of the benefits of massaging the feet for ten minutes before sleeping is a reduction in anxiety, improved mood, and a reduction in high blood pressure.

4. Eliminates body acids

During strenuous exercise, lactic acids are formed in the muscles. A 20-minute foot massage every night eliminates these lactic acids. Leaving this lactic acid untreated can lead to other foot problems. When this increased acid builds, the muscles become tired and may not contract as effectively. During exercise, some people may experience a burning sensation in their muscles [4].

5. Relieves joint pain

Among the best health benefits of massaging feet is that it aids in relieving all types of joint pain in the body. Pay particular attention to the pressure points on the sole and the heel of the foot.

6. Relieves headaches

A simple and effective way to treat headaches is by massaging the feet every day for at least 15 minutes. This helps calm the nerves in the brain, thereby alleviating headaches [5].

7. A must for pregnant women

In the final trimester of pregnancy, pregnant women must get their feet massaged to help the fluid accumulating in the swollen feet return to the kidneys so it can be flushed out [6].

On A Final Note...

In general, it is advisable to massage the feet with only coconut oil before bedtime. As well as relaxing the muscles in the foot, this essential oil also reduces stress levels in the body, which leads to better blood circulation. It has also been reported that regular foot massage improves sleep patterns as well as other health issues such as improving metabolism, preventing headaches and more.

