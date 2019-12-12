Did You Know That Indoor Plants Are Good For Your Mental And Physical Health? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Anyone who has ever been around a lot of green is absolutely aware of the benefits it can have on your overall health. Not only can plants brighten up your surroundings, but they can also lift your mood as well. From acting as solutions to various health problems to a mood-lifter, these green wonders can help relieve digestion problems, relax your anxiety levels and soothe your burns; to name a few.

Different plants have varied properties which make them beneficial on so many levels. Be it a flowering plant, a moss or a vascular plant, plants play multifaceted roles of food, medicines, non-food products and also for aesthetic pleasure.

Science proves that interacting with plants, both indoors and outdoors, is beneficial to one's physical and mental health. Irrespective of age, the benefits can be reaped by planting some in your garden or keeping some on your work desk. In the recent years, there has been a sudden hike in the number of people turning to plants for comfort and relaxation; we have them on our office desks and have hung them over our beds [1] .

In the current article, we will take a look at the way indoor plants can impact our overall health.

Mental Health Benefits Of Indoor Plants

As studies point out, interacting with nature is critical for maintaining a sense of well-being. Surrounding yourself with the right kind of plants can help reap a wide range of psychological benefits. Read on to know the different ways in which plants can help improve your mental health.

1. Relieves stress and anxiety

Various studies have claimed that plants can help lower stress and anxiety and promote a good sleep cycle. According to a research conducted by researchers at the Kansas State University, it was revealed that adding plants in rooms, especially hospital rooms have been shown to have a positive impact on the recovery rates of patients [2] . The study compared patients in the room with and without plants and revealed that patients in rooms with plants had lower rates of fatigue and anxiety.

Keeping lavenders in your room can help soothe restlessness, nervousness, anxiety and insomnia [3] . According to a study published in Journal of Physiological Anthropology asserted that a workspace with plants can help reduce the psychological and psychological stress [4] . Indoor gardening has been proven to help in decreasing the cortisol levels, thereby helping one manage the anxiety and stress levels.

2. Improves mood

Plants make us happy, there is no denying that. As stated by studies, plants can help you feel more relaxed and calm. A survey conducted at four San Francisco Bay Area hospitals revealed that upon interacting with plants, 79 per cent of patients said they felt more relaxed and calm, 19 per cent felt more positive, and 25 per cent felt refreshed and stronger [5] .

Indoor plants with flowers can help evoke positive emotions and in elderly people, it has been shown as improving their episodic memory as well [6] .

3. Improves attention span

Being surrounded by plants and keeping plants in your room have been shown to improve an individual's attention span, which can aid concentration and learning. A study at The Royal College of Agriculture in Cirencester, England asserted that the students, when taught in classrooms with plants, showed a 70 per cent elevation in their levels of understanding and learning [7] .

Another study pointed out that plants seem to have a positive effect on children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). That is, when surrounded with plants in their rooms - the children were more at ease and had a better attention span in comparison to any other setting [8].

4. Boosts self-esteem

Taking care of a plant and watching its transformation has been proven to have a positive effect on children and adults. According to a study, the growth and transformational process of the plant that is being taken care by the individual allows them to come in terms with the fact that exterior looks and related factors do not direct the growth of oneself but it is proper nurturing and care that contributes towards this and in turn aid in boosting one's self-esteem [9] .

Physical Health Benefits Of Indoor Plants

5. Improves air quality

Numerous studies have pointed out the benefits of plants in air purification. Indoor plants help promote the air quality within your rooms and house. The amount of air pollution inside your own home or office is often more than the levels outside. It can lead to sick building syndrome, which includes symptoms such as headache, dizziness, loss of concentration and throat irritation.

Studies have pointed out that, indoor plants help remove over 300 toxins in indoor air called volatile organic compounds [10] . Plants can help remove up to 87 per cent of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) every 24 hours. The study also pointed out that, one can place 15-18 plants in 6-8-inch diameter pots for a 1,800-square-foot house, to make use of the air purifying property.

6. Encourages healthy eating

Indoor vegetable gardening is regarded as being one of the most direct ways to promote healthy eating habits. Vegetables and herbs such as scallions, radish, baby kale, arugula, rosemary, cilantro, chives, thyme, oregano, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes and fruits such as strawberries can be grown indoors. With the help of a pot with drainage holes and specially designed indoor potting soil, you can easily make your indoor kitchen garden.

This habit has been proven to promote individuals to add healthy foods to their diets and break free of poor eating habits. Apart from that, one does not have to be concerned about the side effects of pesticides [11] . According to Saint Louis University research, when families grow food, they create a positive food environment. It was also revealed that children who consume home-grown food are more than twice as likely to eat five servings of vegetables and fruits a day than those who do not or rarely eat home-grown produce [12] .

7. Reduces the risk of diseases

One of the other major benefits of indoor plants is that they help increase the comfort levels in rooms and decrease the risk of getting sick. By improving the air quality in rooms and promoting healthy eating habits, indoor plants can help reduce the risk of illnesses.

A study pointed out that plants may help add humidity to a room, thereby reducing or controlling the dust levels in the air. Plants also help in reducing the risk of irritated airways, runny noses and itchy eyes [13] .

On A Final Note...

The presence of green leafy plants in your room has been linked to various health benefits. They are also said to improve one's creative thinking. Indoor, potted plants are good for our mental and physical well-being. What are you waiting for? Get yourself some greens!

