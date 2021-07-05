Anger Foods 101: Foods That Can Cause Anger, Such As Tomato, Brinjal; And Foods That Help Manage Anger

Here is a list of foods that can make you angry or worsen your bad mood, followed by a list of foods that can help with anger management. Let's take a look.

According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, each organ system has a specific emotion attributed to it. The liver is anger, the lungs are grief/sadness, the heart is depressed/insomnia, kidneys are fear, and the spleen/pancreas is overthinking/worry.

As experts point out, nutritional deficiency is a major cause of behavioural abnormalities. Without the proper nutrients, the body cannot produce the appropriate chemicals and hormones required for clear thinking and a healthy mood, which can lead to irrational and even dangerous behaviours [7] .

If you find it hard to believe that what you eat can control or manage your anger, here are some scientific proof.

Foods That Can Cause Anger or Worsen Your Anger

The foods listed below are included based on findings of both Western Medicine experts and Eastern Medicine experts. Therefore, it'll also contain foods from an Ayurvedic perspective.

1. Tomato: Considered as a 'hot' food that causes body heat to rise, tomatoes are said to cause anger [8]. In Ayurveda, hot foods are often associated with anger or the fire element Pitta. However, that doesn't mean you should avoid eating tomatoes but combine them with cooling foods such as coconut, coriander leaves etc.

2. Brinjal: Also called eggplant, this vegetable can cause anger. As brinjal is high in acidity, it can lead to feelings of anger or frustration. If you feel that consuming brinjal is causing you to get angry often, reduce the consumption and observe for any changes [9].

3. Cauliflower: Foods such as broccoli and cauliflower, cabbage, brussels sprouts etc., can cause the development of excess air in the system, resulting in gas and bloating. And this has been shown to trigger anger [10].

4. Dried fruits and chips: While dry fruits are a healthy addition to your diet, for some people, they can cause anger, and the same goes for chips. This is due to the light and airy qualities of these foods.

5. Chewing gums and candies: Chewing on gum constantly and consuming artificially sweetened candies could trigger and worsen stress-related digestive issues, which can, in turn, lead to irritability [11].

6. Dairy products: Milk, yoghurt, cheese, milkshakes etc., can lead to brain fog and irritability in many people. However, that can be managed by adding spicy foods to it such as pepper, ginger etc.

7. Cold fruits: Cold and damp food cause brain fog and anxiety, which can worsen anger as well. If you are already feeling a bit off, avoid cold fruits, cucumbers, watermelon, and salads.

8. Greasy foods: Common greasy foods we consume include burgers, fries, pizza, potato chips, fried chicken, doughnuts etc. When you consume too many greasy foods on a regular basis, it affects your liver health. As mentioned before, the organ liver is linked to anger. Cigarettes can also lead to anger [12].

9. Refined flour and sugar: Food that is damp, sugar, fried food, and dairy will all cause brain fog, which in turn can worsen your mood and cause you to become angry easily. If you've been feeling a bit sluggish, it may be a good idea to cut back on white bread and white sugars for a while.

10. Alcohol: Alcohol stimulates the release of cortisol, the primary stress hormone and puts you in a fight-or-flight mode. And alcohol and stress, and anger feed each other and affect your nervous system and make you jittery and aggressive [13].

Note: The foods mentioned in this article does not have the same impact on everyone. The reactions and responses to food vary from one individual to the other.