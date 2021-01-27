Acupressure For Bloating, Gas, Constipation And Stomach Pain Wellness oi-Amritha K

Acupressure is a technique where practitioners use their fingers, palms, elbows, feet, or specific devices to apply pressure to various essential points of your body. It also involves stretching or massaging [1].

As studies and practitioners point out, acupressure aims to restore the health, fitness and stability of your body, by regulating the opposing forces of yin (negative energy) and yang (positive energy). This ancient healing art helps stimulate the body's natural self-curative abilities. It is useful for stress-related ailments and boosting the immune system [2].

Acupressure on the hands and feet is called reflexology and can be done at the comfort of your home. The pressure points in your body are extra sensitive and can help stimulate relief in your body [3]. Various studies have pointed out the positive impact touching pressure points can have on your health [4]. It helps provide pain relief and helps improve your overall health and restore balance in the body.

We have listed five major acupressure points that help provide relief from stomach issues such as gas, bloating, constipation etc.

Acupressure Points For Gas And Bloating

It is not necessary to go to a centre or a clinic to get acupressure done. You can do it yourself, but when using acupressure to apply self-massage, you must be patient. Acupressure points are located all around our body and are termed as meridians or energy pathways [5]. Each of these meridians in the body represents the internal organ located there. Each acupressure point is named after its location along the meridian.

Working on these acupressure points for gas and other minor stomach ailments can help relieve trapped gas and reduce bloating and may help promote digestive health as a whole.

1. Qihai (CV6): This point is believed to help with lower abdominal organs. Located roughly 1 1/2 inches below the navel, CV6 can also help improve your overall health.

How to: Place two to three fingers on the point location. Then gently move your fingers in a circular motion. Make sure not to press too hard (sensitive area) and continue massaging for 2-3 minutes.

2. Sanyinjiao (SP6): SP6 is located on the spleen meridian and is believed to affect the lower abdominal organs and parasympathetic nervous system. This point is located roughly 3 inches above the bone of the inner ankle.

How to: Place one to two fingers on the sanyinjiao point. Move fingers in a circular motion using gentle, firm pressure and massage for 2-3 minutes and repeat on the other leg.

3. Weishu (BL21): Located on the bladder meridian, BL21 can help with abdominal pain and gastrointestinal disorders. The acupressure point location is almost 6 inches above the small of the back and 1 1/2 inches on either side of the spine.

How to: Place one to two fingers on the point and apply gentle pressure in a circular motion.

Massage for 1-2 minutes.

Note: Do not massage this point if you have issues such as a slipped disc or spine weakness.

4. Zhongwan (CV12): This point can help with upper abdominal organs and yang organs, including the bladder and gallbladder and is located 4 inches above the navel. The six yang organs, according to Chinese medicine are gall bladder, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, bladder and triple burner [7].

How to: Place two to three fingers on the point and gently apply pressure in a circular motion and massage for 2-3 minutes.

5. Zusanli (ST36): This point is connected to the upper abdominal and parasympathetic nervous systems and is located roughly 3 inches below the kneecap [8].

How to: Place two fingers on the zusanli point and gently move the fingers in a circular motion. Massage for 2-3 minutes and repeat on the other leg.

How To Do Acupressure On Yourself

Use deep, firm pressure to massage and stimulate each point.

When massaging acupoints, try to relax in a comfortable position, close your eyes, and breathe deeply.

Repeat the massage as often as you like; there is no limit to the number of times a day.

Besides massaging these points on yourself, anyone can also help massage these points for you.

On A Final Note...

Acupressure releases tension increases circulation and reduces pain. Acupuncture and acupressure are often confused between. Acupressure is done by either using hand or by a jimmy, a pen-like instrument while acupuncture is done with the help of needles.