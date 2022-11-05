Just In
Actor Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction: Know About The Health Condition
Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who is the son of famous director David Dhawan has come a long way and his promising performances have made him stand out in the film industry. Known particularly for his perfect comic timing and energetic dance moves in films, recently, the actor has been diagnosed with Vestibular Hypofunction a health condition where the balance part of your inner ear goes off.
So, can stress and pressure make you feel dizzy, throw you off the balance and affect your mobility? The 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' actor who will be next seen in 'Bhediya' has opened up at the India Today Conclave about his lie post-covid-19 pandemic and how being in the rat race had a negative impact on him.
'The minute we opened doors, don't you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder with my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don't know why, but I put so much pressure on myself,' he told India Today. 'I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he added.
What Is Vestibular Hypofunction?
Unilateral vestibular hypofunction (UVH) is a disorder that creates a reduced total or partial reduction in vestibular function on one side of the body. Patients with UVH frequently report symptoms such as dizziness, oscillopsia, postural instability, and gait disorders. These impairments produce significant limitations in activity and participation in the affected patient, mentions the NCBI website.
Also, like symptoms, the causes of UVH vary from person to person. Symptoms can come on suddenly or slowly, can be mild or severe, or may last for a few days to even weeks. The most common symptoms include: dizziness or vertigo (described as a spinning sensation), poor balance, especially with head turns, trouble walking, especially outdoors, in dark rooms, or in crowded places, blurred vision, especially when turning your head quickly, nausea and vomiting in acute and severe cases, says Neuropt.com website.
Exercise And Physiotherapy Can Help
Consulting an ENT surgeon can help you to detect this health condition very easily and talking to physiotherapists can help one to manage it better. Also, there are numerous exercises based on symptoms that can help to improve your balance system and help your movement to return to normal.
