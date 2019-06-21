International Yoga Day 2019: 10 Yoga Poses To Boost Male Fertility Wellness oi-Amritha K

Low sperm count or oligospermia is a health disorder which is characterized by less number of sperms which is one of the causes of male infertility. It decreases the chance of a male to be fertile, resulting in the ability to produce an offspring.

A low sperm count is diagnosed when the number of sperms falls below 20 million in a millilitre of semen. The normal range of sperm count should be between 20 million and 120 million per millilitre of semen, according to the World Health Organisation. And low sperm count has become one of the most common health issues in recent times [1] .

The main causes of low sperm count are genetic problems, malnutrition, testicular injury, excessive alcohol consumption, prescribed medications, environmental toxins, smoking, drugs, nutrient deficiencies like zinc, obesity, stress etc. Nowadays, people are inclining themselves towards yoga to solve many of such issues [2] . There are various yoga poses to increase sperm count, which can help one regain normal sperm count. Yoga also boosts up the health of the reproductive gland, along with extending the reproductive age of the male.

Yoga Poses To Increase Sperm Count

1. Sarvangasana

One of the most beneficial yoga asanas, the shoulder stand in sarvangasana is believed to help the functioning of all organs. It can relieve stress and combat depression. Also, the asana help stimulates your thyroid glands and strengthens the entire body [3] .

How to

Lie down on your back with hands by your side.

Raise your legs slowly to a 90-degree angle.

Lift your buttocks and back to remain high up on your shoulder.

Support your back with your hands. Your weight should be supported by your shoulders and arm and not your head and neck.

Straighten your legs and spine by pressing the elbows down to the floor and keep the legs firm. Raise your heels, then point your toes up and try to press the chin against the chest.

Try to maintain the posture for more than 30 seconds.

Slowly return to the original position. For this, lower your knees to the forehead. Bring down your hands to the floor, palms facing down. Bring your spine down slowly. Lower the legs to the floor.

Relax for 60 seconds before repeating the posture.

2. Dhanurasana

Also called as the bow pose, this yoga pose increases the blood flow to the reproductive organs and promotes sexual wellness in males. This asana also helps prevent erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, thereby enhancing fertility in men [4] .

How to

Lie flat on your tummy.

Raise your legs backwards and take your hands behind your ears.

Now catch your toes with your hands.

Support your body weight with your abdomen.

While inhaling deeply, try to lift your knees higher.

Hold the posture for 15 to 30 seconds, while breathing normally.

Exhale and slowly relax, stretching out your body.

3. Halasana

Also defined as the plough pose, this yoga asana is extremely beneficial for promoting blood circulation to the pelvic area and enhances reproductive wellness [5] .

How to

Lie on your back and keep your arms and palms flat on the floor.

Relax the body taking a few deep and slow breaths.

Using the strength of your abdominal muscles, slowly lift the legs off the ground.

Keep the legs straight and together.

Gently press your arms against the floor and raise your buttocks.

Continue to roll your spine till your big toes reach the ground over your head (do not force your feet).

Stretch the legs and arms in the opposite direction.

Hold for 15 seconds while taking slow and deep breaths.

To release the pose, gently lower the spine and bring the legs in a vertical position and lower your legs.

Repeat 2-3 times.

4. Paschimottanasana

Also called as the seated forward bend, this stimulates the centre of the solar plexus(nerves of the sympathetic system at the pit of the stomach). This yoga exercise helps to tone the muscles that support the reproductive organs and prevents erectile dysfunction [6] .

How to

Sit straight with your legs stretched forward.

Keep your spine erect, inhale and stretch your hands above your head without bending your elbows.

Slowly bend over and touch your feet.

Breathe in and hold your tummy in and try to retain the position for 60-90 seconds.

Keep your head bent downwards and breathe out.

Repeat this 10 times.

5. Kumbhakasana

Also called as the plank pose, practising this yoga pose strengthens the upper body and increases your sexual stamina. In addition, it also aids in enhancing your sexual wellness [7] .

How to

Lie down on your tummy and keep your hands next to your shoulders.

Inhaling, push your body from the ground.

Bring your upper body, legs, and buttocks off the floor in a straight line and exhale.

Maintain the pose for 15-30 seconds, breathing normally.

Repeat for 4-5 times.

6. Bhujangasana

Also known as cobra pose, bhujangasana gets its name as it resembles a cobra just before its attack. It is a posture usually recommended for various health ailments [8] . The cobra pose relieves stress off your back muscles and spine. It also promotes the wellness of the reproductive organs and thereby boosts fertility.

How to

Lie down on your stomach and keep your legs close together and toes flat on the ground.

Put your palms beside your shoulder and let the forehead rest on the ground.

Inhale deeply and raise your head up to the naval region. Try to see the roof.

Maintain the position up to 60 seconds. Inhale and exhale deeply throughout.

Come back to the original position while exhaling deeply.

Repeat the process 4-5 times.

7. Padahasthasana

Extremely good for stress relief and calming your nerves, the pose serves the same function as that of uttanasana. Also named as standing forward bend, this yoga pose stretches the hips, legs, and spine. It also enhances the blood circulation to the brain [9] .

How to

Keep your back straight and take a deep breath as you lift your hand.

Bend forward as you exhale and reach the ground with your hands.

While you touch the floor keep your palms spread.

Also, touch your toes and ankles.

Stay in the position for a minute with your tummy tucked in.

Later, breathe out and come back to the standing position.

Repeat this 10 times.

8. Naukasana

Also termed as boat pose, is aids in making abdomen, hips, and legs strong. It helps tone your pelvic muscles and helps relax the sex hormones [7] .

How to

Sit with your legs stretched forward.

Keep your back straight.

Take a deep breath in and exhale, while lifting your head, chest, and legs from the ground.

Hold the position for 30-60 seconds, while breathing normally.

Inhale, and then exhaling deeply, slowly relax and come back to your first position.

Repeat this for 10 times.

9. Setu-bandhasana

Also called a bridge pose, this yoga pose help rejuvenate and relax your body and mind. It improves the pumping of blood to your heart and other parts of the body, positively contributing towards improving the sperm count [10] .

How to

Lie flat on the floor, and if necessary, place a thickly folded blanket under your shoulders to protect your neck.

Bend your knees and set your feet on the floor, heels as close to the hip bones as possible.

Breathing out, pressing your inner feet and arms actively into the floor, push your tailbone upward toward the pubic bone, firming up the buttocks and lift the buttocks off the floor.

Keep your thighs and inner feet parallel. Clasp the hands below your pelvis and extend the arms to help you stay on the top of your shoulders.

Lift your buttocks until the thighs are about parallel to the floor.

Keep your knees directly over the heels, but push them forward, away from the hips and lengthen the tailbone toward the backs of the knees.

Stay in the pose anywhere from 30 seconds to 1 minute.

As you breathe out, release the pose, rolling the spine slowly down onto the floor.

10. Agnisaar kriya

This is one of the oldest and the most important yoga poses that help increases the sperm count. Also called belly flipping, the yogic cleansing method improves your blood circulation and gets rid of unwanted toxins from your body [11] .

How to

Stand erect with your feet apart.

Place your palms on your knees.

Keep your belly loose.

Exhale fully, hold your breath out and pull your stomach in as far as you can.

Loosen the grip and release the stomach.

Repeat the pumping action in quick motions.

Relax your body and inhale and exhale normally.

Repeat 2-3 times.

