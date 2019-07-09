6 Natural Ways To Remove A Splinter Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Did your foot ever get pierced by a splinter? If yes, you know the throbbing and irritation that come along with it. Walking barefoot on thorns, wood shavings or other debris can cause piercing of the skin.

Taking the splinters out from your skin can be extremely painful and need to be dealt with quickly to bring relief from the pain and irritation. So, in this article, we will tell you some quick remedies to remove a splinter.

Types Of Splinters

1. Wood/organic foreign body - splinters, thorns, cactus spines and toothpicks

2. Metallic foreign body - bullets, sewing needles, nails and pins

3. Pencil lead (graphite)

4. Plastic foreign body

5. Fish hooks

6. Glass

7. Fibreglass spicules

Natural Ways To Remove A Splinter

1. Baking soda

If tiny, invisible splinters have pierced your foot, using baking soda will help remove the splinters. It works by causing the skin to swell and push the splinter out [1] .

Make a paste of 1 tablespoon of baking soda and 1 tablespoon of water.

Smear the paste directly on the splinter. Cover it with a band-aid and allow it to set for a few hours.

Remove the band-aid and rinse the paste off.

Pull the splinter out that has been forced to the surface and apply an antiseptic lotion afterwards.

2. Hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is another remedy to remove splinters from hands and feet. It is a disinfectant agent that helps push the splinter to the surface [2] .

Take a little bit of hydrogen peroxide and soak a cotton ball in it.

Place it on the affected area and leave it on for a few hours.

Remove the cotton ball and carefully pull out the splinter.

3. Essential oils

Essential oils like lavender oil or thieves oil have analgesic, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It draws out the splinter and prevents the development of further infections [3] .

4. Salve

Salve is an ointment made from shale oil and is one of those effective remedies that has been used for removing splinters. It possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties [4] .

Apply a small amount of salve ointment on the affected area and cover with a bandage.

Remove the bandage after a day and the splinter will come out.

5. Epsom salt

Epsom salt is another good remedy to remove the splinter naturally. It contains some enzymes that aid in the detoxification and drawing out of splinters [5] .

Soak your feet in Epsom salt water solution for 20 minutes.

6. Banana peel

Banana peel contains certain enzymes that cause the splinter to move up to the surface [6] .

Place the white part of the banana peel on the affected area and keep it for 10 minutes.

Remove the peel and take out the splinter.

Tips To Keep In Mind When Removing A Splinter

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before touching the affected area.

Clean the wound after removing the splinter to help avoid infection.

Never squeeze or pinch the skin around the splinter.

Seek medical attention if there is redness of the skin, swelling, the splinter is large, the skin is warm to touch, the splinter is stuck deep inside, the wound has pus and is painful.

