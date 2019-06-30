8 Best Natural Remedies To Treat Receding Gums Oral Care oi-Amritha K

Receding gums is a common form of gum disease, a sign of periodontists. This condition mostly affects adults who are over 40. It occurs when the gums pull away from the surface of the teeth and expose the root. Several factors such as improper dental care, hormonal changes or infections caused by bacteria can cause this painful oral condition [1] .

Receding gums may occur due to brushing your teeth too hard for a long time or plaque buildup. It may also occur if you're a smoker. Sometimes hormonal changes or family history can also cause receding gums [2] . If you're a diabetic or if you have HIV or AIDS, the chances are pretty high in this case. The most common symptoms of the oral condition are tooth sensitivity, bleeding in the gums, cavities, etc.

However, proper attention and immediate care can help easily treat and manage the condition [2] . If left untreated, receding gums can elevate into further complications. Read on to know some of the most effective home remedies for receding gums.

Home Remedies For Receding Gums

1. Oil pulling

One of the best ways to treat receding gums, oil pulling with coconut oil is extremely beneficial for your maintaining oral health. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of this oil can prevent a build-up of harmful bacteria and germs [3] . Doing this every day can help you heal your gums, prevent cavities from developing in your mouth, and also get rid of any bad breath.

How to: Take in the coconut oil in your mouth. Swish it in your mouth for about 15-20 minutes, letting it go between your teeth. Spit out the oil and brush your teeth with a mild toothpaste or coconut oil toothpaste.

2. Eucalyptus oil

An anti-inflammatory germicide, this essential oil is extremely beneficial in treating receding gums as well as stimulate the growth of new gum tissue [4] . It also helps eliminate harmful bacteria and also reduce the buildup of plaque.

How to: Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a cup of water. Rinse your mouth with it and massage your gums with it.

3. Green tea

When a group of Japanese researchers studied the effect of consuming green tea on oral health, they discovered that having just one cup of green tea every day for a few weeks was capable of reducing pocket depths in periodontists and also capable of improving the health of teeth and gums [5] .

4. Himalayan sea salt

Possessing anti-inflammatory properties, the sea salt help manage the condition by reducing any inflammation and killing off the bacteria causing receding gums [6] . You can use it with coconut oil instead of water.

How to: Take one tablespoon of coconut oil and add some pink Himalayan sea salt to this. Once the salt dissolves in the oil, massage it over your gums and leave it on for a few minutes before you rinse it off with fresh water.

5. Aloe vera gel

The gel has anti-inflammatory properties that will help ease the swollen and sore gums caused by receding gums. Likewise, aloe vera gel is known to possess repairing properties that enable it to grow back receding gums [7] .

How to: Remove the gel from the leaves and apply it on your gums daily. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes and wash off.

6. Clove oil

Often used for several oral issues like cavities, tooth pain, gingivitis, etc. It is disinfectant in nature that can destroy the germs in the gums and also prevent the gums from receding any further [8] .

How to: Take one to two drops of clove oil and gently apply it over your gums, daily.

7. Sesame oil

The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory agents present in this oil can effectively treat the infection in the gums and over time help you grow back receding gums [9] .

How to: Add three to four drops of sesame oil in half a cup of water and use it as a mouthwash. Continue doing it every day.

8. Amla

This remedy for receding gums helps by promoting the healing and development of connective tissue. You can eat or make juice out of amla to get its benefit [10] .

How to: Squeeze the juice from 2-3 amla and use it as a mouth rinse, every day.

On An Endnote...

Gum recession is often ignored because it doesn't cause any problems in the initial stages. However, one must pay close attention to your oral health and consult a dentist in the event of any pain, irritation or discomfort.

