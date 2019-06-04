ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    9 Most Common Asthma Triggers

    By

    Asthma is a lung disease characterized by episodes of wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, airway narrowing and obstruction, and shortness of breath. This disease is a major contributing factor to miss your work and school. Severe asthma attacks may require frequent hospitalizations and, they can be fatal.

    Asthma is caused by inflammation of airways in the lungs. This, in turn, causes swelling in response to irritants or other triggers. Many noted studies have shown that reducing allergens in the home can actually lessen asthma symptoms [1] , [2] .

    Asthma Triggers

    An asthma attack can occur when you are exposed to asthma triggers. Know your triggers and learn how to avoid them.

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listed here are the most common asthma triggers.

    1. Dust Mites

    Dust mites are found in almost every home and they are the most common trigger for an asthma attack [3] . To prevent an asthma attack, use pillowcase covers and mattress covers, remove stuffed animals from your bedroom and wash your bed sheets and pillowcases weekly.

    2. Pets

    If pets trigger asthma attacks, you should keep away from furry pets [4] . This usually occurs when you are allergic to proteins found in the animal's flakes of skin, urine, feathers or saliva. If you are sensitive to these proteins, touching or inhaling them causes your immune system to release a chemical called histamine, leading to an allergic reaction.

    Asthma Triggers

    3. Mould

    If your room smells of mould and breathing in it can trigger an asthma attack. The symptoms include wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath [5] . Humidity increases the growth of mould. Get rid of mould by using an air conditioner or dehumidifier to keep the humidity levels low.

    4. Tobacco Smoke

    Tobacco smoke, especially second-hand smoke, also causes an asthma attack. Second-hand smoke is the smoke produced by a smoker and breathed by a second person. If you are suffering from asthma, avoid smoking areas [6] .

    Asthma Triggers

    5. Cockroaches

    Cockroaches and their droppings also can trigger an asthma attack [7] . These insects are found mostly in the kitchen. Vacuum or sweep every 2 to 3 days in the areas where there are cockroaches.

    6. Smoke From Burning Grass Or Wood

    Breathing in the smoke from burning grass or wood can cause an asthma attack. Because the smoke consists of harmful gases and small particles that may irritate your lungs. Avoid the areas where there is too much smoke [8] .

    7. Outdoor Air Pollution

    Outdoor air pollution is another cause of asthma attacks which come from cars, factories, etc. If the air quality is poor in your area, wear a mask before stepping out and if possible always stay indoors. A study has shown that outdoor air pollution triggers an asthma attack [9] .

    Asthma Triggers

    8. Sinus Infections

    Sinus infections cause inflammation in the mucous membranes that line the sinuses. This makes the membranes produce more mucus. If you have sinus infections and other respiratory infections, your airways get inflamed too.

    9. Exercise

    Exercising is another asthma trigger which causes symptoms like chest tightness, cough, and breathing trouble within the first 5 to 15 minutes of an aerobic workout. For most people, the symptoms go away in 30 to 60 minutes [10] .

    Other asthma triggers include influenza, colds, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), allergies, breathing in chemicals, medicines, bad weather, food additives, and fragrances.

    View Article References
    1. [1] Baxi, S. N., & Phipatanakul, W. (2010). The role of allergen exposure and avoidance in asthma.Adolescent medicine: state of the art reviews,21(1), 57–ix.
    2. [2] Sheehan, W. J., & Phipatanakul, W. (2016). Indoor allergen exposure and asthma outcomes.Current opinion in pediatrics,28(6), 772–777.
    3. [3] Milián, E., & Díaz, A. M. (2004). Allergy to house dust mites and asthma.Puerto Rico health sciences journal,23(1).
    4. [4] Simoneti, C. S., Ferraz, E., Menezes, M. B., Icuma, T. R., & Vianna, E. O. (2018). Cat ownership is associated with increased asthma prevalence and dog ownership with decreased spirometry values.Brazilian journal of medical and biological research = Revista brasileira de pesquisas medicas e biologicas,51(12), e7558.
    5. [5] Mendell, M. J., Mirer, A. G., Cheung, K., Tong, M., & Douwes, J. (2011). Respiratory and allergic health effects of dampness, mold, and dampness-related agents: a review of the epidemiologic evidence.Environmental health perspectives,119(6), 748–756.
    6. [6] Chatkin, J. M., & Dullius, C. R. (2016). The management of asthmatic smokers.Asthma research and practice,2, 10.
    7. [7] Do, D. C., Zhao, Y., & Gao, P. (2016). Cockroach allergen exposure and risk of asthma.Allergy,71(4), 463–474.
    8. [8] Weinhold B. (2011). Fields and forests in flames: vegetation smoke & human health.Environmental health perspectives,119(9), a386–a393.
    9. [9] Guarnieri, M., & Balmes, J. R. (2014). Outdoor air pollution and asthma.Lancet (London, England),383(9928), 1581–1592.
    10. [10] Del Giacco, S. R., Firinu, D., Bjermer, L., & Carlsen, K. H. (2015). Exercise and asthma: an overview.European clinical respiratory journal,2, 27984.

    More ASTHMA News

    Read more about: asthma
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue