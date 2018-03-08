World Kidney Day: Symptoms Of Kidney Problems You Should Know

Today on World Kidney Day, we will be discussing about the symptoms of kidney disease which many people are unaware of.
The kidneys are located towards your lower back with one kidney placed on each side of the spine. The primary function of the kidney is to remove the toxins out from the body. It sends the toxins to your bladder and while urinating, the toxins are flushed out.
Do you know why a kidney failure occurs? It occurs when your kidneys lose the ability to filter out waste from the blood. There are many factors that interfere with kidney health like chronic diseases, environmental pollution, dehydration, etc.
The symptoms of chronic kidney disease might go unnoticed because it's very common.
Let's have a look at the symptoms of kidney disease, here.
1. Feeling Tired All The Time
Healthy kidneys produce a hormone called erythropoietin or EPO that signals your body to make oxygen-carrying red blood cells. If there is a kidney failure, the kidney will produce less of the EPO. This leads to your body getting tired quickly due to a few red blood cells in it.
2. Shortness Of Breath
Shortness of breath can be related to the kidneys in two ways. One, extra fluid in the body can build-up in the lungs and two, anaemia can leave your body starving for oxygen, which leads to shortness of breath.
3. Dizziness And Weakness
Anaemia related to kidney failure means that the brain is not receiving enough of oxygen. This can cause fainting, dizziness and weakness in an individual. If you have this symptom, reach out to a doctor immediately.
4. Swelling In The Hands And Feet
If you experience a swelling in your hands and feet, this can be due to kidney failure. A failed kidney will not be able to remove extra fluid, which gets built-up in the body that can cause swelling in the feet, hands and ankles.
5. Feeling Itchy
Kidneys are helpful in removing the waste from the bloodstream. When there is a kidney failure, the build-up of waste in your blood can cause severe itching. If you experience this symptom and it doesn't go down in a few days, consult the doctor.
6. Puffy Face
A puffy and swollen face is another symptom of kidney disease. A kidney failure will not be able to remove the extra fluid from the body. This will allow the water to build-up in your body, causing swelling in the face. This can be very uncomfortable for you, so reach out to a doctor quickly.
7. Urinating Very Often
If you are a person who gets up every night to urinate more often, then you might be having the symptoms of kidney disease. If there is a kidney failure, you may urinate more often or you may feel difficulty while urinating.
8. Foamy Urine
If you are experiencing a foamy urine, then you should know that this is a symptom of kidney failure. When there is a kidney failure, the urine changes its colour and turns foamy. This can lead to an above normal amount of protein in your urine.
9. Nausea
Nausea is another symptom of kidney disease. If there is a kidney failure, the kidney loses its ability to remove the toxins out from the body. This causes more exposure to the toxins that can affect the kidneys, eventually leading to a kidney disease.
10. Seizures
Seizures is also one of the symptoms of kidney disease. Seizures are changes in the brain's electrical activity and this change can cause violent shaking of the head or body and a loss of control. If you have this symptom, it's important to seek treatment for it immediately.
