World Kidney Day: Symptoms Of Kidney Problems You Should Know

2. Shortness Of Breath

Shortness of breath can be related to the kidneys in two ways. One, extra fluid in the body can build-up in the lungs and two, anaemia can leave your body starving for oxygen, which leads to shortness of breath.

3. Dizziness And Weakness

Anaemia related to kidney failure means that the brain is not receiving enough of oxygen. This can cause fainting, dizziness and weakness in an individual. If you have this symptom, reach out to a doctor immediately.

4. Swelling In The Hands And Feet

If you experience a swelling in your hands and feet, this can be due to kidney failure. A failed kidney will not be able to remove extra fluid, which gets built-up in the body that can cause swelling in the feet, hands and ankles.

5. Feeling Itchy

Kidneys are helpful in removing the waste from the bloodstream. When there is a kidney failure, the build-up of waste in your blood can cause severe itching. If you experience this symptom and it doesn't go down in a few days, consult the doctor.

6. Puffy Face

A puffy and swollen face is another symptom of kidney disease. A kidney failure will not be able to remove the extra fluid from the body. This will allow the water to build-up in your body, causing swelling in the face. This can be very uncomfortable for you, so reach out to a doctor quickly.

7. Urinating Very Often

If you are a person who gets up every night to urinate more often, then you might be having the symptoms of kidney disease. If there is a kidney failure, you may urinate more often or you may feel difficulty while urinating.

8. Foamy Urine

If you are experiencing a foamy urine, then you should know that this is a symptom of kidney failure. When there is a kidney failure, the urine changes its colour and turns foamy. This can lead to an above normal amount of protein in your urine.

9. Nausea

Nausea is another symptom of kidney disease. If there is a kidney failure, the kidney loses its ability to remove the toxins out from the body. This causes more exposure to the toxins that can affect the kidneys, eventually leading to a kidney disease.

10. Seizures

Seizures is also one of the symptoms of kidney disease. Seizures are changes in the brain's electrical activity and this change can cause violent shaking of the head or body and a loss of control. If you have this symptom, it's important to seek treatment for it immediately.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: World Kidney Day: 10 Best Detox Drinks For The Kidneys



