What Happens In Your Body When A Bone Breaks?

Just the idea of a bone breaking in your body can give you a jittery feeling. No one likes to fracture a bone but it is quite a common occurrence and is set to take its own due course to get healed. Let's look into the events that occur when a bone breaks and how it takes the path towards healing.

What Is A Bone Fracture?

Bones are solid and rigid and they keep our body upright. It is also referred to as the most active and dynamic part of our body. However, fracturing a bone after a fall is not uncommon. But the good news is that they heal quite well and sometimes sooner than you expect, all thanks to the stem cells and the bone's ability to be able to renew itself.

A fracture is nothing but a broken bone. A doctor would need to set it correctly in the anatomical position that it is meant to be or else the healing process would nevertheless happen but would keep the bone in the deformed position itself. Fractures are classified depending on their location, complexity and other attributes.

An old bone keeps replacing itself with a new bone and this is facilitated due to the interplay of the cells. This mechanism plays a significant role in healing a broken bone.

Stages Of Bone Fracture - From The Time It Breaks Till It Heals