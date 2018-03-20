What Are The Effects Of Caffeine In Women

Caffeine has magical powers that can instantly refresh your mind after you wake up in the morning. Caffeine cuts drowsiness and increases alertness. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 90 percent of the people worldwide consume caffeine in one form or another.

But, do you know drinking too much of caffeine can have a negative effect on a woman. Bad news for women, isn't it? Caffeine causes blood vessels to dilate, which can make your breasts look swollen and painful, according to what a Duke University study noted.

The study has also shown that 61 percent of women with breast pain who cut out caffeine completely had reduced pain. Women's responses and reactions to caffeine consumption may differ from a man's, especially in the way caffeine interacts with the hormones. It may also differ in other body functions as well.

These are the side effects of coffee in females which include affecting the endocrine and nervous systems of a woman. So, if you may experience nervousness, dizziness, nausea after consuming caffeine, don't be surprised.

Caffeine Toxicity

Signs of caffeine overdose could include nervousness, restlessness, insomnia, nausea, anxiety and vomiting. More serious symptoms of acute caffeine toxicity could be rapid heart rate, heart palpitations, high blood pressure, dizziness, etc.

Breast Disease The American Medical Association's Council on Scientific Affairs and the National Cancer Institute have stated that there is no association between caffeine intake and fibrocystic breast disease. Fibrocystic breast disease is non-cancerous. It leads to the development of fluid-filled round or oval cysts and more prominent scar like fibrous tissue. This can make your breasts lumpy. Nevertheless, some women have stated that reducing caffeine intake or eliminating it helps relieve fibrocystic breast pain. Psychiatric Conditions In Women Consuming too much of caffeine can have a psychiatric side effect, which ranges from mild confusion to serious psychotic symptoms. Caffeine could increase anxiety and influence panic disorders in women. Surprised right? Caffeine And Bone Loss A study found that the effects of caffeine consumption on bone mineral density in post-menopausal women can be due to reduced calcium intake. If you only consume caffeine and reduce the consumption of calcium, it may cause severe bone loss. Women who consume caffeine along with high amounts of calcium suffer less bone loss compared to women who reduce calcium consumption. Adrenal Imbalance Women who drink caffeine may get less sleep. Excess caffeine can cause body changes that stress the adrenal glands. It can also affect their ability to maintain sex hormone levels, as women enter into menopause. Decline In Cognitive Function A noted study found out that thousands of women who consume 3 or more serving of caffeine daily have shown to significantly reduce cognitive decline in women. Caffeine from both tea and coffee had similar effects in reducing cognitive decline in women. Caffeine In Moderate Amounts Is Safe During Pregnancy Daily consumption of caffeine intake of up to two to three cups of coffee does not have adverse effects on pregnancy. If it exceeds more than three cups of coffee, women have twice the risk of miscarriage. To be on the safe side, pregnant women can speak to their gynaecologist about consuming caffeine during pregnancy.

