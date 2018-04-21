This New Breakthrough Could Detect Early Signs Of Cancers

A new study has come into light, which reveals that artificial moles could serve as an early warning sign of cancer. Scientists have developed a synthetic gene network that serves as an early warning system against cancer. Cancer is one of the top most deadliest diseases and the top cause of death in industrialised countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, 7.6 million deaths globally are caused by cancer each year. It represents 13 percent of all global deaths.

The artificial mole can detect the four common types of cancer like prostate, lung, breast and colon cancers at a very early stage, when the level of calcium in the blood is elevated due to the developing tumour.

How does the artificial mole work? This artificial mole is implanted under the skin, where it constantly monitors the blood calcium level. When the calcium level exceeds a particular level over a longer period of time, a signal cascade is triggered that initiates the production of the body's tanning pigment melanin in the genetically modified cells. Then, the brown mole appears on the skin, which is visible to the naked eye.

Early detection increases the chance of survival significantly.

How Does Colon Cancer Occur?

Colon cancer or colorectal cancer is a cancer of the large intestine (colon). Small polyps develop in the large intestine, which turn into cancerous over time.

Diet For Colon Cancer

Calcium and vitamin D are the two most important nutrients that help fight off colon cancer. Good sources of calcium are yogurt, milk, cheese, dark-green leafy vegetables such as mustard and collard greens.

The signs and symptoms of colon cancer are:

1. Change in bowel habits, including diarrhoea or constipation.

2. Blood in your stool.

3. Persistent abdominal discomfort such as cramps.

4. Weakness or fatigue.

5. Unexplained weight loss.

How Does Breast Cancer Occur?

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that forms in the cells of the breasts. It is the most common cancer diagnosed in women, due to awareness and research funding, breast cancer survival rates have increased.

Diet For Breast Cancer

Eating a well-balanced diet, which includes lean protein, plant sources, such as beans, lentils, nuts, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables is recommended. Healthy fats like olive oil and avocado are good for preventing breast cancer.

The symptoms of breast cancer are:

1. A breast lump on the breast tissues.

2. Change in the size, shape or appearance of a breast.

3. Peeling, scaling, crusting or flaking of the pigmented area of the skin surrounding the nipple.

4. Redness over your breast.



How Does Lung Cancer Occur?

Lung cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that starts in either one or both of the lungs. Primary lung cancer originates in the lungs and secondary lung cancer starts in the body and reaches the lungs.

Diet For Lung Cancer

Consuming antioxidant-rich foods, including fruits like blueberries, cherries, and tomatoes, and vegetables like bell pepper and squash helps prevent lung cancer.

Low concentrations of vitamin A, vitamin E and vitamin C-rich foods have been associated with the development of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer.

Here are the symptoms of lung cancer:

1. A persistent cough that doesn't go away.

2. Coughing up blood.

3. Chest pain.

4. Weight loss or loss of appetite.

5. Feeling weak and tired.

6. Shortness of breath.



How Does Prostate Cancer Occur?

The prostate is a small gland located underneath the bladder in men. If a cancer develops in your prostate gland, it will likely to grow slowly, and that's the reason why men develop prostate cancer later on in life. In certain rare cases, the cancer cells can be more aggressive and grow quickly and spread to other areas of the body.

Prostate cancer is the second most cause of all cancer-related deaths among American men, according to the Urology Care Foundation.

Diet For Prostate Cancer

A diet rich in red meat and high-fat dairy products may also increase the risk of prostate cancer. A recent 2017 study found that prostate cancer is linked to high-fat milk consumption.

Symptoms For Prostate Cancer:

1. An urge to urinate frequently.

2. Difficulty in holding back urination.

3. Weak, or interrupted flow of urine.

4. Burning while urinating.

5. Difficulty in having an erection.

6. Painful ejaculation.

7. Pressure or pain in the rectum.

