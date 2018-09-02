10 Health Benefits Of Chlorella

Chlorella is a single-celled, green freshwater algae. There are over 30 different species available. It has tremendous nutritional properties. Studies indicate that chlorella is one of the highest plant sources of chlorophyll which has incredible health benefits. It is available in capsule, tablet, powder and extract form for consumption. Nearly 14 million people consume chlorella every day without any side effects. Men, women and children enjoy its truly exceptional benefits.

Many natural health practitioners recommend including chlorella in your daily routine as a nutrient-dense dietary supplement and for good reason! This green algae is an incredibly nutrient-dense food that contains an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Chlorella is also used as a bio diesel in addition to being used as a nutritional supplement.

There are 10 myriad ways in which it can improve your health when taken as a dietary supplement:

- Strengthens immune system

- Lowers cholesterol

- Aids in weight loss

- Detoxifies heavy metals

- Promotes digestive health

- Fights free radicals

- Enhances liver health

- Stabilizes high blood pressure

- Lowers blood sugar

- Relieves symptoms of fibromyalgia