10 Health Benefits Of Chlorella

Chlorella is a single-celled, green freshwater algae. There are over 30 different species available. It has tremendous nutritional properties. Studies indicate that chlorella is one of the highest plant sources of chlorophyll which has incredible health benefits. It is available in capsule, tablet, powder and extract form for consumption. Nearly 14 million people consume chlorella every day without any side effects. Men, women and children enjoy its truly exceptional benefits.
Many natural health practitioners recommend including chlorella in your daily routine as a nutrient-dense dietary supplement and for good reason! This green algae is an incredibly nutrient-dense food that contains an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Chlorella is also used as a bio diesel in addition to being used as a nutritional supplement.
There are 10 myriad ways in which it can improve your health when taken as a dietary supplement:
- Strengthens immune system
- Lowers cholesterol
- Aids in weight loss
- Detoxifies heavy metals
- Promotes digestive health
- Fights free radicals
- Enhances liver health
- Stabilizes high blood pressure
- Lowers blood sugar
- Relieves symptoms of fibromyalgia
Helps In Strengthening Our Immune System
Having a strong immune system is crucial and helps keep you healthy by fighting off infections. The immune system is incredibly complex and made up of multiple mechanisms and cells. Chlorella is effective in boosting the activity of different elements of the immune system, such as natural killer cells and various interleukin molecules. Chlorella offers extra nutritional support with vitamin C and zinc that are required for immune health. If Mother Nature had created a multivitamin, you can bet it would be this.
Helps In Managing Cholesterol
The nutrients found in chlorella, including niacin, fibre, carotenoids and antioxidants, may help lower your cholesterol levels. Several studies have suggested that chlorella supplements may help lower cholesterol.
Helps In Weight Loss
Weight loss is in the top three goals of any individual. There are many factors like stress, poor diet, leaky gut, imbalanced gut bacteria, hormone imbalance, and a sedentary lifestyle that contribute to weight gain. Chlorella as a food can be relied on to help support an individual on their journeys of weight loss a little more easily.
Helps In Detoxifying Heavy Metals
Today we all are bombarded by toxins and heavy metals on a daily basis. Be it in the environment or the food we eat. These heavy metals and toxins can impact many systems in the body including the nervous system, which can lead to brain fog, fatigue, irritability, anxiety, and depression. Chlorella helps in detoxifying and eliminating many different heavy metals and toxins from the body. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants in chlorella also help repair damage done throughout the body.
Promotes Digestive Health
Fibre and magnesium are the two essential nutrients for healthy digestion and both of them are present in chlorella. Where fibre helps in eliminating "sweep" toxins from the intestinal tract, magnesium promotes muscle relaxation. Chlorella as a food can help heal and repair the digestive tract and safeguard your immune system from overdrive.
Fights Free Radicals
Free radicals are formed in our body when one weak bond between electrons is broken that leads to an uneven number of electrons. Important molecules like DNA, proteins, carbohydrates and lipids in the nucleus and in cell membranes can get damaged due to highly reactive free radicals in the body. To combat free radicals, you should increase your intake of antioxidants from different sources. Chlorella fights free radicals from pollution and carcinogenic material by putting its major antioxidant powers to work in the body. Both from the world around you and from the things you put in your body every day.
Enhances Liver Health
Chlorella is known for boosting enzymatic function and liver health. Hundreds of different processes in the body are controlled by the liver. So it is very important to ensure that it is running as smoothly as possible. Taking chlorella in conjunction with medications helps support the liver and protects it from harmful toxins. Chlorella can be considered as a great liver-supporting dietary supplement.
Stabilizes High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure can have dire consequences on health. It should come as no surprise that chlorella stabilizes or improves blood pressure with no adverse effects. Researchers recommend it as a great dietary supplement for the prevention of hypertension.
Lowers Blood Sugar
Blood sugar balance in diabetics is essential to prevent serious illness and even death.
Chlorella improves insulin sensitivity by enhancing glucose uptake in the liver and muscle tissues. Chlorella could be a safe and effective way to help balance your numbers naturally if you are at risk for chronically elevated blood sugar or diabetes.
Relieves Symptoms Of Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia syndrome is a common, chronic musculoskeletal disorder of unknown aetiology and has no cure. It is associated with insomnia, headaches, anxiety, depression, a decreased pain threshold, fatigue and widespread pain. Chlorella is termed as a natural treatment for fibromyalgia. The significant amounts of proteins, chlorophyll, minerals, vitamins, carbohydrates and fats present in chlorella may help relieve fibromyalgia symptoms. Supplementation with chlorella for patients with fibromyalgia has been evaluated in clinical studies with positive results.
