Skin Patches Can Indicate Heart Attack

Did you know that heart diseases, especially the ones that trigger heart attacks are responsible for over a whopping 80% of adult deaths per year, in India alone? Well, it is quite hard to digest this fact, as it tells us how predominant heart attacks have become among people today. And another statistic report has shown that over the last 26 years, the rate of heart attacks has increased by 34%!

So, it is quite clear that this heart condition is on the rise and tells us how we must make an effort to prevent this condition, if we want long-lasting health. As we may already know, the heart is one of the five vital organs of the body and is also an important part of the circulatory system.

The main function of the heart is to remove carbon dioxide and nitrogenous wastes from the blood and supply oxygenated blood to all parts of the body. So, even if there is a minor impairment to the heart, caused by disease or injury, it could lead to fatal consequences, as the oxygenated blood supply to the entire body will be affected.

Heart attack is a condition in which there is a blockage of the blood flow to the heart, caused by blood clots in the arteries. When the blood supply to the heart ceases, the tissues of the heart die and organ failure occurs, leading to a heart attack, within just a few minutes!

A heart attack is a medical emergency and fatal consequences can be prevented, if care is given in time. Now, just like with a number of other health conditions, there are certain signs or symptoms that may or may not be noticeable by us, which indicate an impending heart attack.

The development of skin patches, especially on the buttocks can also be one of the lesser known signs of an impending heart attack, is what a new research has found.

Find out how and why, here.

What Kind Of Skin Patches On The Buttocks Indicate An Impending Heart Attack?

If you notice that there is a sudden development of tiny patches on the skin of your buttocks, which are slightly bumpy and yellowish in colour, it could be a sign of an impending heart attack.

Research studies have also found that these types of skin patches could also appear on other parts of your body, such as the elbows, knees and the eyelids; however, they are more commonly seen on the buttocks.

According to the study conducted at the Lancaster University, these types of skin patches, clinically known as Xanthomas, are one of the rarer signs of an impending heart attack.

Why Do These Skin Patches Indicate The Risk Of Heart Attack?

One of the main causes of a heart attack is high cholesterol level, this is a known fact.

When the cholesterol levels are high in a person's body, they form a layer of plaque on the walls of the arteries, which harden and cause the formation of clots, thus triggering heart attacks.

According to the study, the skin patches which appear on the buttocks are caused by chronic levels of cholesterol in a person's body, which is even higher than the health risk limit.

When the cholesterol levels in the body are abnormally high, they tend to get deposited under the skin, causing these bumpy, yellowish patches. They are seen mostly in the buttocks region, as the skin and tissues there are softer; the fat tissues are higher in number.

So, when a person has an abnormally high amount of cholesterol in the body, so much that it is visible through the skin, it could definitely be a very apparent sign of an impending heart attack!

Other Symptoms Of Heart Attack

Some other symptoms of heart attack include:

• Pressure and tightness in the chest area

• Chest pain

• Nausea and indigestion

• Fatigue

• Shortness of breath

• Pain in the left arm

• Fatigue and dizziness

• Cold sweat

Risk Factors Of Heart Attack

Along with high cholesterol levels, there are other factors which could increase the risk of heart attacks:

• Being overweight or obese

• High Blood Pressure

• Extreme stress

• Unhealthy eating habits

• Lack of exercise

• Smoking and excessive drinking of alcohol

• Congenital heart diseases

• Injury to the heart

• Diabetes

• Depression

• Age factor (being over the age of 50)

How Can A Heart Attack Be Prevented?

Although there has not been any clear scientific evidence on how one can positively prevent heart attacks, experts suggest that following a healthy diet and exercise routine, maintaining a healthy weight, keeping cholesterol levels under control, quitting smoking, etc., can help lower the risk of heart attacks significantly.

In addition, if one notices the signs of heart attack, immediate medical help must be sought, as an early detection can prevent fatal consequences.