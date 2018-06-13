Ramadan 2020: Health Benefits And Risks Of Fasting During Ramadan Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

In the month of Ramadan, millions of Muslims around the world have geared up to fast during this holy month. During Ramadan, followers of Islam are required to go without any food and water from dawn till dusk. In this article, we will be writing about the risks and benefits of fasting during Ramadan.

Muslims prepare their minds and bodies during this holy month so that they do not fall sick or become withered. Where fasting is concerned, there is a probability of suffering from heartburn, dehydration, and irritability. It also results in weight loss, drop in high blood pressure, control over diabetes, preservation of muscle strength, etc.

The body goes into a different phase during this month as there is a new eating and drinking pattern. Due to this, higher levels of endorphins appear in the blood, making you more alert and happier and giving you an overall feeling of sound mental health.

Let's have a look at the health benefits and risks of fasting during Ramadan.

1. Great For Losing Weight

Overweight or obese people are particularly benefited. Although most importantly, Ramadan doesn't necessarily cause weight loss. People follow a healthy morning diet and evening diet consisting of soup, fresh bread, dates, and fruits which help in losing weight quickly.

Sugar and fatty foods are avoided and fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, and water intake are increased. This causes reduction of weight.

2. Controls Blood Sugar

One of the benefits of fasting during Ramadan is that it helps control your blood sugar. Fasting breaks your glucose down so that the body can get energy, which reduces production of insulin.

This gives the pancreas a rest. Glucagon is produced to promote the breakdown of glucose and the outcome of fasting is a reduction in blood sugar.

3. It Also Controls High Blood Pressure

Fasting can help reduce the risk of atherosclerosis, which is clogging of the arteries by fat particles. While the body is deprived of food and water, the fat stored in the body is used as energy. The metabolic rate is also reduced while fasting.

The secretion of adrenaline and nonadrenaline hormones is also reduced; this helps in keeping the metabolic rate steady, thereby controlling high blood pressure.

4. Preserves Muscle Strength

The fat stored in your muscles will be put to use. Whenever you consume carbohydrates, glycogen (fat cells) is added, which leads to weight gain.

However, during fasting in Ramadan, the fat cells will be used as a source of energy and will leave your muscles toned and strong without excess fat cells.

5. Boosts The Immune System

During fasting in Ramadan, people usually eat healthy foods in between fasts. This can help boost immunity, toxins are eliminated, and the fat stored is reduced. When dates and fruits are eaten to break the fast, they increase the body's store of essential vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin A and vitamin E is present in all the fruits which will help boost your immunity.

6. It Resolves Inflammatory Response

Another physical benefit of fasting during Ramadan is it helps treat inflammatory diseases and allergies. Some of the examples of inflammatory diseases are arthritis and skin diseases, such as psoriasis. Experts say that fasting may enhance healing of the inflammatory bowel diseases such as ulcerative colitis.

7. Improves Brain Function

Many studies have shown that fasting could increase the production of certain proteins which are beneficial for the brain function. These proteins will help activate the brain stem cells so that they can function optimally. That's the reason when you are fasting, your brain becomes alert.

8. Gives Mental Clarity

One of the mental benefits of fasting during Ramadan is that it will prepare your body to learn how to control your desires towards food and drinks. In this process, the brain adjusts to the condition and learns how to be more patient.

Apart from the benefits of fasting during Ramadan, there are risks also which are as follows:

Caffeinated drinks should be avoided during Ramadan or any other carbonated drink that might cause acidity.

Avoid sun exposure and drink lots of water before you enter the fasting period as dehydration might cause you to lose consciousness due to the high temperature outside.

In people with chronic kidney disease, fasting may be associated with further deterioration in renal function.

