Nitric Oxide And Its Significance In Body Functioning

Nitric oxide is essential for several processes that take place in the human body. When heart-healthy conditions are sensed, for instance low cholesterol and physical activity, then more amount of nitric oxide is released. However, situations wherein levels of nitric oxide go low can turn harmful. Read on to know more about this and what you can do to maintain the levels.

What Is Nitric Oxide's Function In The Human Body?

Nitric oxide is naturally produced by our body and it is important for the overall wellness of the human body.

The functions of nitric oxide in the body systems are listed below:

• Cardiovascular system: Reduces blood pressure by relaxing vascular smooth muscles, controls vascular tone, inhibits the aggregation of platelets in the vessels, prevents thrombotic occurrences, dilates vessels and keeps one free of the pain related to angina.

• Respiratory system: Dilates pulmonary vessels and is beneficial in the case of respiratory distress in adults and also in cases such as pulmonary hypertension and chronic obstructive airway disease.

• Nervous system: Increases cerebral blood flow, mediates sexual arousal and acts as a neurotransmitter.

• Immune system: Modulates T cell-mediated immune response

• Digestive system: Controls peristalsis, controls function of sphincters, regulates the relaxation of smooth muscles.

• Renal system: Increases the glomerular filtration rate, increases blood flow to the kidneys (vasodilatory effect).

What Are The Normal Levels Of Nitric Oxide In The Body?

The normal levels of nitric oxide are about just under 20 parts per billion in kids and about just under 25 parts per billion in adults.