Ladies! You Should Avoid These 9 Habits, Gynaecologists Advise

It is common for most people to run to a doctor, even if they are suffering from something minor, such as a headache or indigestion.

However, even to this day, there are some women, who feel shy or embarrassed to go to a doctor, to have problems affecting their genital area tested, even if it is something major!

Yes, many of us may be under the impression that the world has changed and people are becoming more aware and open.

However, the fact is that, there are certain people, who still feel that anything which has to do with the "lady parts" is a stigma and they avoid getting medical help, until their problems worsen.

So, every woman must understand that her genitals or reproductive organs are just like any other organ in the body and must not feel ashamed to seek medical help when required.

Now, a gynaecologist is a doctor who specialises in the health of the female reproductive organs and these are the doctors who can help you with the problems "down there".

There are a few habits that many women could be following on a daily basis, which could affect the health of their genitals, according to gynaecologists.

Have a look at these habits and avoid them.

1. Waiting Until You Are Sexually Active

Many young women still believe that it is only required to go to a gynaecologist for sexual health issues or reproductive-related health matters, so they avoid going to these doctors for other genital problems. However, this is just a misconception and any woman can go to a gynaecologist if they have problems regarding their lady parts.

2. Not Sharing Details

Again, due to the embarrassment factor, many women do not reveal certain details about the ailments affecting their lady parts to the gynaecologists. This may interfere with the treatment because the doctor may not be able to determine certain things just with tests. So, it is important to be completely open about your problem with your gynaecologist.

3. Avoid Douching

'Douching' is a process in which some women use feminine hygiene products such as sprays, liquids, etc., which are supposed to cleanse the vagina. However, these products contain chemicals which can disturb the natural pH balance of the vagina and irritate the delicate skin of this area. So, avoiding 'douching' is something every woman must do!

4. Avoid Self-Diagnosis

Statistic have shown that, many women tend to read on the internet and try to self-diagnose problems affecting their reproductive organs, based on the symptoms. However, if you are not a medical professional, you will not have the full knowledge about symptoms, so it is highly important to go to a gynaecologist to have your problems checked, to avoid major health complications, caused by misdiagnosis. Sometimes, what seems like a regular urinary tract infection could turn out to be bladder cancer, because symptoms can be similar!

5. Not Revealing The Medical History

When you go to a gynaecologist to have your genital or reproductive health tested, it is also important to give the doctor an overview of your medical history. Because, sometimes, a different health condition could be the root cause of your genital/reproductive problems. For instance, high blood pressure or diabetes can cause vaginal dryness and sexual dysfunction.

6. Avoiding Cervical Cancer Tests

Cervical cancer is one of the most common types of cancers which affects thousands of women around the globe every year. Normally, apart from excess discharge and vaginal irritation, cervical cancer does not show any other symptoms, initially. So, women mistake it for yeast infection. Therefore, it is important to go to your ob-gyn and get cervical cancer tests done regularly, as this disease can affect any woman!

7. Ignoring Excruciating PMS Symptoms

Normally, many women experience symptoms such as tender breasts, lower abdominal pain, mood swings, etc., just before their periods are due, during the premenstrual syndrome (PMS) phase. However, if these symptoms are unbearable and the pain is too much, it could indicate the presence of an ailment in the reproductive organs, so you should let your gynaecologist know about this problem, instead of ignoring it.

8. Not Practicing Safe Sex

Every gynaecologist would defininitely advice sexually active women to practice safe sex, especially if they want to avoid unwanted pregnancies and also sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Using oral contraception, condoms, getting tested for STDs regularly, ensuring your partner is free of STDs, etc., are some of the basic tips gynaecologists give to their patients, to encourage them to have safer sex.