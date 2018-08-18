Here Are Some Tips To Stay Healthy During Floods

Two Indian states - Kerala and Odisha- are in the news as they have been badly affected by floods caused due to heavy rains.

Floods lead to damage of life and property and also end up triggering a plethora of diseases. Mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya break out because of stagnant water accumulation during rains and floods, while other ailments like jaundice, cholera, diarrhoea, etc., affect people due to consumption of contaminated water and foods.

During natural disasters like flood, people are more prone to diseases like dermatitis, conjunctivitis, ear and nose infections etc.

Here are a few tips you should follow if you stay in a flood-prone area. These tips will help in keeping you safe and away from diseases and injuries.

Protective Gears And Equipment You Should Keep Handy During The Time Of Floods:

N95 mask

Waterproof gloves

Rubber boots

The N95 mask will help in filtering the air that you breathe by 95%, lowering your chances of you inhaling dust, pollution. The waterproof gloves and boots will help you in staying away from the flood water which would be contaminated and it will also help in keeping your hands and legs dry and reduce your chances of getting rashes and fever.

Things To Do When Stuck In Flood:

Try staying away from floodwaters.

If you get drenched in the floodwater, make sure you bathe in clean water and wear dry clothes. Use antiseptics while bathing if possible for extra cleanliness.

Always keep your first aid box handy.

If you find any kind of wounds, cuts, injuries or redness, get medicated immediately. Consult a doctor if needed, doing so will lower your chances of getting infected.

Make sure the food and water you consume are absolutely clean.

It's crucial to rest whenever you can or whenever possible, this will aid in reducing fatigue.

Things To Do When Returning Home From Outside During Floods:

Be extremely careful with electrical appliances and wire, make sure they are switched off and not in contact with water. This will help in preventing the risk of electrocution. Be extra cautious if there are kids around.

If you are unable to switch off the electricity safely call the required authority to do it for you.

Make sure there is no gas leak; in case of gas leak open the door and windows and keep them open till you no more feel the gas smell.

Check the place for any kind of structural damage, try getting it repaired if you got any as it can lead to an accident by collapsing.

Don't get dirt and moulds from outside while you enter your home, be sure you wear proper gears while stepping out to avoid getting in contact with sewage, garbage, etc. This will reduce your chances of getting sick and infected as well as the others around you.

How To Maintain Good Sanitation During Floods:

Make sure the water you use for bathing and drinking is disinfected by boiling and then cooling.

Do wash your hand properly with soap whenever you:

- Return from outside

- Cook anything

- Eat or feed anyone

- Partake in any flood clean-up activities

- Touch floodwater or anything that is contaminated

Following the above tips will help you in keeping diseases and infections at bay. Do share this article with your near and dear ones to educate them about how to maintain sanitation and good health at the time of natural calamities like floods.