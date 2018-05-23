Interesting Facts About Ebola Virus You Didn't Know

The Ebola outbreak has lead to a death toll of 27 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since the outbreak, so far there has been 51 cases of the viral disease. In this article, we will be discussing about the interesting facts on Ebola virus.

Ebola virus is the world's most notorious pathogen. It is a virus that causes haemorrhagic fever, which in extreme cases leads to fatal bleeding from the internal organs, ears, mouth and eyes.

The other Ebola virus symptoms are fever, severe headache, weakness, fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain and unexplained haemorrhage.

The signs and symptoms start appearing anywhere from 2 to 21 days after the contact with the virus. Let's have a look at the interesting facts on Ebola virus.

1. Virus Is Spread Through Bodily Fluids

You will not get infected by the Ebola virus just by looking at an infected person. The virus isn't spread through air, but through body secretions such as urine, blood or saliva. Physical contact will not transmit the Ebola virus infection. So, you needn't worry!

2. Access To Modern Medicine

As Ebola virus is spread through bodily fluids, doctors and medical care personnels must have head-to-toe protective gear while caring for the infected person. In nations where there are no protective measures, the disease spreads quickly. And as a result, the highest infection rate is found in doctors and nurses; and this may spread to other patients as well.

3. Death Is Not Always Certain

A person infected with Ebola virus doesn't necessarily mean that he or she will die. Around 54 percent of the average deaths are taken from several countries. However, the fatality rate varies from one country to another. In Liberia, it's 55 percent; in Guinea, it's about 73 percent; in Nigeria, it's 11 percent and in Sierra Leone, it's 41 percent.

4. There Is No Cure For This

Unfortunately, the Ebola vaccine doesn't protect you immediately. The people who are vaccinated in the outbreak areas still have to follow strict infection control measures. Apart from this, the infected person's body should not be dehydrated, especially in places where there is a lack of modern medicine.

5. The Symptoms Of The Ebola Virus Are Worse

When a person is infected with Ebola, the first symptoms of it are fever, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and intense weakness. This is followed by worse symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, impaired liver and kidney function. Also, internal bleeding and external bleeding may occur in most cases, causing death.

Diagnosis Of The Ebola Virus

Diagnosing Ebola virus disease can be difficult, as the signs and symptoms are almost similar to malaria and typhoid fever.

Blood samples of the patient should be collected and tested to detect the infection. After a haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus can be detected in the blood.

Treatment Of Ebola Virus

Basic early interventions can significantly improve the chances of survival, which include:

Treating other infections.

Providing electrolytes and fluids through infusion into the vein.

Medication for supporting blood pressure, reduce vomiting and diarrhoea.

Offering oxygen therapy to maintain the oxygen level.

Recovery from the Ebola virus depends on the patient's immune response and a good supportive care. People who recover from it develop antibodies that can last 10 years. Also, some survivors have long-term health complications like joint and vision problems.

